The Somerset Christian Cougars were at home on Thursday evening, looking to break a three game losing streak with a matchup against the Barbourville Tigers. It was a close game between the two schools and although the Cougars had their chances, the game came to a close after eight innings of play with Barbourville prevailing by a score of 10-9.
Isaiah Hensley led the Cougars with four RBI's on the day, with Jackson Case hitting two and both Gavin Lewis and David Reese contributing one apiece. Hensley got the start on the mound as well and struck out six batters in five and two-thirds innings of work.
Somerset Christian falls to 5-11 for the season and after squaring off with Adair County on the road on Friday, will travel to Model to take on the Patriots at 10 a.m.
