Thursday night, the Somerset Christian Cougars welcomed the Southwestern Warriors for the first matchup between the two teams this season. Both teams looked to bounce back after losing skids, as the Warriors were 1-3 and the Cougars were 1-5. This was also the first battle between new head coaches Joe Estes of Somerset Christian and Pedro Herrera of Southwestern.
The Cougars ended up taking the first battle between the two schools, as Somerset Christian protected their home field with a 2-1 victory over their district and crosstown rivals.
The game started with a quick Warrior goal off the foot of sophomore Shubh Patel, giving the visiting team a fast 1-0 edge in the ball game.
After that the Somerset Christian defense went to work, forcing the Southwestern offense to work extra hard for anything on the field. Junior goalkeeper Gavin Lewis had five saves on the night. Junior Elijah Brummett was the man for the Cougars, making plays on both sides of the ball. However, it was the Warriors out in front at the end of the first half 1-0.
The second half the Cougars took shot after shot hoping one would land. Southwestern junior goalie Shooter Sharp had nine saves for the night.
Sophomore Isaiah Hensley scored two goals in the 60th minute and 72nd minute, with the second being assisted by senior Arnold Holland.
The Cougars came away with the win 2-1 and earned their fourth-straight victory over the Warriors.
Southwestern falls to 1-4 and will play Lexington Christian at home on Saturday for their next chance to break their losing streak. That game is scheduled for a Noon kickoff. Somerset Christian, now 2-5, will have a break in their schedule until Tuesday, when they will travel to Lincoln County to take on the Patriots at 7:30 p.m.
