Cougars pick up program's first win against a public school

RICHMOND - The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team won their first game against a public school in the history of the program - but it didn't come easy. The Cougars had to play an extra period of overtime to get their historic win in a 70-62 victory over Richmond Model on Thursday.
"So happy for my guys," exclaimed Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "They played hard, they played smart and they played as a team. This is our first win against a public school, so it has some significance. It feels so good to stop the losing streak."
Not only did the Cougars pick up their second win of the season, but they stopped a five-game losing streak.
The Cougars had a slim 45-44 lead going into the fourth period, but the two teams were knotted at 57-57 at the end of regulation. Cougar junior Braydon Moore scored six of the team's 13 overtime points in the historic win.
Junior Luke Atwood led the Cougars with 23 points and six assists. Junior David Crubaugh scored 17 points and had nine rebounds.
Moore scored 12 points, had five rebounds and two assists. Sophomore Noah Brummett had a 'double-double' with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Aaron Crubaugh scored six points and had seven rebounds. Sophomore Ethan Meggs scored two points.
Somerset Christian (2-8) will host Barbourville High School on Friday, Jan. 29, at the Cougar Den.
