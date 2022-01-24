Cougars place fifth in KCAC Tournament 

LOUISVILLE – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team split a pair if games this past weekend in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference Tournament. The Cougars fell in the first round in a heart-breaking 62-61 loss to Portland Christian on Friday. On Saturday, the Cougars downed the host school Highlands Latin by a score of 52-50.
After Portland Christian jumped out to a 14-10 lead, the Cougars' Noah Brummett picked up two fouls and went to the bench for the rest of the half. Somerset Christian cut into their lead a little as Braydon Moore scored 7 of his 12 points in the quarter. Portland Christian still lead 27-24 at the half.
In the third quarter, Portland increased their lead to 46-37. Ethan Warren carried the Cougars in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 19 points. Somerset Christian took the led at 61-60 with the clock running down. Portland's Owen Sees pulls up from 16 feet and hits the jumper putting Portland ahead 62-61. Somerset's Braydon Moore launched a half-court shot that banged off the rim.
"We battled foul trouble all night long," Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "We had 21 fouls they had 7. We shot 8-11 from the free throw line, they shot 19-24. Very lopsided officiating in my opinion."
In the Portland Christian loss, Ethan Warren scored a team-high 19 points, with five treys, five rebounds and three assists. Braydon Moore scored 12 points, had seven rebounds and five assists. Luke Atwood scored 11 points. Elijah Ray scored 10 points, with six rebounds and three assists. Noah Brummett scored four points, Eli Brummett scored three points, and David Crubaugh scored two points. Crubaugh had five rebounds.
In the fifth place game against Highlands Latin, Somerset Christian trailed throughout the game until late in the fourth quarter. Braydon Moore dove for a loose ball, Ethan Warren scooped it up and laid it in to put the Cougars up by two points
Highlands called a timeout, and set up a last shot. Stickley called a timeout to set the defense. The Cougars' defense took away their first option and Noah Brummett got a hand on the pass to their second option. Highlands couldn’t get control of the ball, and the horn sounded without them getting a shot off.
Noah Brummett was named Player of the Game after scoring 18 points and pulling down six rebounds. Moore scored 13 points, hit three treys, had four rebounds and three assists. Atwood and Warren scored seven points each. Ethan Meggs scored five points and Crubaugh scored two points. Warren had four rebounds and five assists.
Somerset Christian (8-13) Host McCreary Central High School on Monday and travel to Wayne County High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.