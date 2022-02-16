Cougars play well in loss to Mercer County

HARRODSBURG – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team played one of the better teams in the 12th Region and almost pulled off the upset in their 70-59 loss to Mercer County High School on Tuesday.
Despite the setback, veteran Cougars boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley was pleased with his team's effort on the night.
"We played so well, but going down the stretch we had three straight shots go in and out," Stickley explained.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Luke Atwood with 25 points, three treys, and four rebounds. Noah Brummett scored 12 points and had four rebounds. Braydon Moore scored seven points, had six rebounds and seven assists. Ethan Ware scored six points. Ethan Meggs scored five points and had three rebounds. Elijah Ray scored four points and had two boards.
Somerset Christian (9-11) is hoping to snap a four-game losing streak when they travel to Frankfort on Thursday.
