On Tuesday night at Clara Morrow Field, the Somerset Briar Jumpers honored four players — Chanler Edwards, Logan Ham, Daniel Richardson, and Lalo Santiago — during ‘Senior Night’ festivities before the Briar Jumpers game against Somerset Christian School.
However after 80 minutes of soccer on Somerset’s home turf, it was Cougars head coach Ben Stein that had plenty of praise for his own senior class.
Trailing the Jumpers by a 2-0 margin just past the midway point of the opening half of play, the Cougars rallied with a goal late in the first half, and yet another goal with just under three minutes left in the contest.
Thanks to perseverance and a never say die attitude — along with some late heroics — it was the Cougars shaking off the cobwebs and a shaky start out of the gate, to escape Clara Morrow Field with a hard-fought, 2-2 tie with Somerset.
“I know tonight was about their four seniors and ‘Senior Night’, but what about our seniors?,” stated a very happy coach Stein immediately following the contest.
“I think this game is a testament to our seniors, because they worked their butts off to keep us in this game tonight,” added the Cougar head coach. “We had a good deal of possession during the game I thought. Our first goal tonight by Caleb Taylor was an absolute rip. He found that low post against Landen (Lonesky), and we all know Landen, because of Parker (Lonesky).”
Early on, it appeared the Briar Jumpers were going to be able to send their own seniors out with a big-time win against Somerset Christian.
With less than 14 minutes gone by in the contest, a goal by Jason Escobar-Lopez had the Jumpers off and running with a 1-0 lead over the Cougars, with 26:13 remaining in the first half.
Later in the half, Andrew Tomlinson hit an absolute missile from just beyond 30 yards out in front of the net just past the midway point of the opening frame, giving Somerset a seemingly comfortable, 2-0 lead over the Cougars at that juncture.
However, that’s when Somerset Christian cranked things up a notch.
Caleb Taylor scored arguably the biggest goal of the contest with 10:01 left in the first half, cutting the Somerset lead in half at 2-1, while regaining some momentum for his own club.
In the second half, both teams had opportunities, but nobody could get the ball into the back of the nets.
That however all changed very, very late, thanks to Noah Brummett’s goal with 2;45 remaining in the game, knotting this affair up at 2-2.
Somerset head coach Tyler Gillum stated afterwards there was no sugar-coating the 2-2 tie with the Cougars.
Did this one feel like a loss walking out of here tonight coach?
“Absolutely,” stated Gillum, very matter of factly. “We had multiple scoring opportunities, and in my opinion, I thought we dominated certain aspects of the game.”
“In the second half, we started to slip a little bit,” added the Jumper head coach. “They (Cougars) won more 50-50 balls, we lacked urgency, we lacked intensity, and they are a very good and well-coached team. I have coached against coach (Ben) Stein going on year five years now, and their defense is pretty solid. Parker Lonesky — he played for me for a couple of years — and he kept that side pretty much under control for them, especially in the second half.”
Somerset Christian — 8-3-2 on the season — will return to action on Thursday night at North Laurel at 6 p.m.
Somerset meanwhile — 6-5-2 on the year — will face off against Frankfort on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the sectional round of the All A Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.