The Cougars of Somerset Christian were back in action at home on Saturday, hosting the Green Dragons of Harlan for a rare same-day doubleheader. Somerset Christian managed to come away with the split, winning game one but falling in game two.
In the first game, the Cougars took away an 8-6 victory after two RBI's from Charles Scott, as well as an RBI apiece from Isaiah Hensley, David Reese and Shadrach Barnett. Hensley got the start on the mound and pitched a complete game, striking out four batters in the process. Harlan was led by two RBI's from sophomore Jared Moore and eighth grader Luke Luttrell.
In game two, Somerset Christian wasn't as lucky, as Harlan shut them out and took away a 5-0 victory over the Cougars. The Cougars were led by two hits from Barnett, with Gavin Lewis adding the lone other hit in the contest for Somerset Christian. Barnett got the start on the mound and struck out four batters as well. Junior Aiden Johnson got the start for the Green Dragons on the pitching mound and only allowed three hits while striking out eight batters, pitching a shutout in the process.
Somerset Christian now is 5-8 for the season and will have a home-and-home series against Wayne County on Monday and Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.