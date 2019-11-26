Cougars streak of 17 wins is broken by Galilean

LEXINGTON - The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team's two-season win streak finally came to an end with their 79-63 loss to Galilean in the Trinity East-West Challenge.
Senior Eli Hutchinson was still out from his fall on Friday night. It was a tight game throughout, neither team could get a double-digit lead.
"Luke Atwood started in place of Eli and did a really good job," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "Unforced turnovers really hurt us and kept us from getting one of our customary runs."
Senior Jon Moore led the Cougars with 19 points, while Mason Cunnagin added 15 points. Tristan Moore scored 11, Braydon Moore scored 10, and Noah Brummett scored 4. Aaron Crubaugh and Luke Atwood had two points each.
The Cougars bounced back with a lopsided 75-15 win over Cornerstone.
"There was no way Cornerstone was going to play with us," Stickley commented. "We worked on some stuff that we had just started practicing."
Jon Moore scored a game-high 30 points, while Tristan Moore scored 22 points. Cunnagin added 16 points, Crubaugh scored 4 points, Atwood had 2 points, and Braydon Moore scored one point.
Somerset Christian (5-1) will be back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when they travel to play Trinity.
