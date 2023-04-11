Playing in their first home contest since March 30, the young Somerset Christian Lady Cougars were back in action against McCreary Central, a team that on Monday defeated the Cougars 11-1 in six innings of play. With the home team currently winless on the season and searching for their first victory, they took the field hopeful for the win. However, that hope soon waned, as after the first inning of play resulted in no runs for either team, the Raiders tallied 15 runs in the second before winning in just three innings by a final score of 21-0.
Junior Chelsea Whitehead began the game in the top of the first inning for McCreary Central and hit a single to right field to get the Lady Raiders going quickly. That was all the visiting team could manage however, with the side being retired shortly afterwards.
Kristen Edwards, the lone senior on Somerset Christian’s roster, was the first up to bat in the bottom of the frame and managed to get on base after being hit by a pitch. After a walk on Caroline Mounce, two straight strikeouts from the McCreary Central starting pitcher retired the Cougars.
What seemed to be a defensive heavy battle early quickly changed in the top of the second inning, as following senior Caroline Richmond reaching after an error and the pitcher hitting a single to right field, a throwing error allowed both runners to advance into scoring position with no outs on the scoreboard. A walk on junior Victoria Murphy loaded the bases up for the Lady Raiders before the first run of the game scored off of an RBI single into left field by sophomore Makayla Stephens. Another walk scored the second run, with a two RBI single past an infielder from senior Jayci Bell pushed the McCreary Central lead to 4-0, but the Raiders were far from done.
Whitehead was hit by a pitch to load the bases up again before two straight walks scored the fifth and sixth runs of the inning for McCreary Central. A wild pitch then allowed another run to come home making it 7-0. The Cougars then finally managed to get the first out of the half inning, although it was on a sacrifice bunt from Richmond that scored the eighth run of the contest.
Lydia Fisher managed to get a strikeout for the second out of the inning and it seemed like the scoring onslaught was finally going to come to an end, or so fans thought. Three straight walks increased the McCreary Central lead to 10-0. Another throwing error scored the 11th run of the inning for the Lady Raiders before senior Heaven Longmire stole home plate on a close play for a 12-0 lead for the visiting team.
Two straight walks as the top of the order came around once again loaded the bases up once again. Another walk on senior Makenna Mann scored the 13th run of the second inning for McCreary Central. An RBI single past an infielder’s glove by Richmond marked the 14th run before the 15th run came across following yet another walk. The inning finally came to an end as a player was caught leading off of third base, as the Raiders just needed to record six outs without a run coming home to claim victory in this one.
Destiny Napier managed to reach base on a walk with one out in the bottom of the second inning and then reached second base with a steal. A fielder’s choice got Napier all the way to third base, with the Lady Cougars finally close to a score. However, the Raiders’ pitcher threw another strikeout to close the frame with still no runs on the scoreboard for the home team.
An error began the top of the third inning, allowing Murphy to reach base safely. After a pop fly to second base for the first out, three straight walks not only loaded the bases but scored the 16th run of the contest for the Lady Raiders. A two RBI double to deep center field from sophomore Ava Stephens made McCreary Central’s lead grow to 18-0 with there still just being one out.
A throwing error by the Cougars brought home the 19th run for the visiting team before a Fisher strikeout put the second out on the board. An RBI single into left field by the Raider’s pitcher gave the Raiders 20 runs for the evening. Another throwing error allowed the 21st run to come home before another Fisher strikeout closed out the inning, with the Raiders now just needing three outs to win the ball game.
After two straight strikeouts by the McCreary Central pitcher to begin the bottom of the third, Fisher smacked the first hit of the contest for the home team, a hit that made it all the way to the warning track in center field, narrowly missing going over the wall, for a double. A good sign for the Cougars but it couldn’t be capitalized on as the next player lined out and concluded the game after three innings, with McCreary Central taking home a 21-0 victory.
Somerset Christian’s lone hit of the contest came from Fisher, with Napier and Edwards being the two other Cougars to make it to base. Fisher threw four strikeouts on the mound in her start.
The Cougars fall to 0-5 for the season and they will be in action again on Friday, where they will take on Burgin in the 12th Region All “A” Classic hosted by Somerset High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.