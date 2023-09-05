Volleyball was on the menu at the Cougar Den on Tuesday evening, as the undefeated Lady Cougars of Somerset Christian looked to continue their perfect start against the North Laurel Lady Jaguars. The Cougars have only dropped one set all season long and have looked every part of a region contender through the first month of their campaign. However, ahead of a big weekend at the Capital City Classic, could the Cougars keep their focus on the task at hand?
Despite some early struggles in the first two sets, the answer to that question was a resounding yes, as multiple Cougars played a role in a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-15, 25-12) that kept the undefeated season alive against North Laurel.
The Jaguars got off to a fast start in the first set, claiming the first point of the game on a block from senior Meg Brock and freshman Reagan Isaac. Senior Addison Cunnagin grabbed her first kill of the game on a big hit that made the score 2-2. The two teams traded points in the early going in the set, with Cunnagin and fellow senior Lydia Fisher grabbing more kills. The two teams were tied at 10-10 following a service error by North Laurel.
Solid kills from Cunnagin and freshman Reagan Childers allowed the Cougars to earn a brief edge in the contest before the Jaguars tied the game back up at 13-13. Somerset Christian then blew the set out of the water in a hurry, finishing on a 12-2 run to claim the first set by a score of 25-15. The Cougars had four aces during the run from sophomore Olivia Atwood, as well as two aces and a block from Cunnagin. Eighth grader Selah Scicchitano had the set-winning ace to hand the Cougars a 1-0 lead in the game.
Once again, the visiting team got out to a quick start to begin the second set after kills from Isaac and senior Jane Locke made it 4-0 for the Jaguars. It was an even quicker battle back for the Cougars however, as a 6-0 run put them on top after an ace from Atwood, a kill from Fisher and a kill plus a block from Cunnagin. A kill from senior Emma Parman brought North Laurel within one at 9-8 but again a run from the Cougars was in the cards.
A 7-2 run by Somerset Christian gave them the lead 16-10 midway through the set following two kills from senior Olivia Murrer and an ace from eighth grader Ally Idlewine. The Lady Jags grabbed three straight points to make the set closer before another Somerset Christian run sealed up the set, as the Cougars outscored their opponents 9-2 the rest of the way to take the second set 25-15. Murrer and Fisher each added another kill, with Cunnagin grabbing two more kills and another ace. Cunnagin had a remarkable play to score the 20th point, as she had a dig that went into the Somerset Christian bench to keep the ball alive before eventually scoring the kill.
Any chance that North Laurel had of making this a contest in the third set dissipated as the Lady Cougars started off with a 9-0 run to put the set out of reach in a hurry. Murrer, Cunnagin and Childers had early kills during the run, with sophomore Sophia Barnett getting her first ace of the game as well. The run only ended via a service error by Somerset Christian.
Kills from Cunnagin, Fisher and freshman Sara Tucker kept the momentum going for Somerset Christian, although the Jags didn’t give up, with a back-to-back kills from Isaac making the score 14-9 halfway through the set.
Another big run for the Cougars sealed the deal soon after however, as they outscored North Laurel 11-3 to take the final set 25-12 and earn yet another sweep this season. Barnett grabbed two more aces during the run, along with sophomore Emma Grace Warren getting a kill. Cunnagin had three kills to lead the Cougars during their run, including the game-winning kill with a massive hit. Head coach LaDawna Tucker was ecstatic with the first win out of the 12th Region this season for her squad.
“Tonight’s match was our first out-of-region win for this year. It’s always great to step out of the region and get a good win against a good program. Our team performed well and worked together tonight as a whole unit,” she exclaimed.
The Cougars were led by 13 kills, two blocks and three aces from Cunnagin. Murrer had five kills over the course of the contest, while Fisher added three kills and half a block. Atwood led with five aces, along with a kill and half a block, with Barnett contributing three aces. North Laurel was led by six kills apiece from Isaac and Parman.
Somerset Christian improves to 6-0 and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Stearns to take on the McCreary Central Lady Raiders at 7:30 p.m.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
