Somerset Christian Cougar Tennis is tearing it up on only their second season out. The boys, led by sophomore Caleb Taylor, have already racked up wins versus Southwestern, Somerset, East and West Jessamine and Clinton, with narrow losses to Wayne and Boyle. One notable win that should be mentioned happened when sophomore Isaac Edens came back from a 0-5 deficit to defeat Carson Greer (Lincoln) in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7-5).
The ladies, led by eighth grader Rae Sobieck, have downed Somerset, Clinton, Rockcastle and Lincoln. They are a young team with four eighth graders and one seventh grader in the top six lineup. Eighth grader Hayden Webb took two tough, and very close, losses at Boyle and West Jessamine. She played incredibly in both of them and will soon translate those types of matches into wins.
Aside from one player, no one had much picked up a racquet before last year and a few just started this season. Team successes are a direct reflection of their hard work, dedication and perseverance. The Cougars are working hard with their sights set on the school's first opportunity for KHSAA post season play at this year's region tournament hosted in Danville. Catch them in action this Saturday at 10am at Southwestern High School versus Clinton County.
