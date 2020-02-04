1 Cougars topple #2 Bethel  

If Somerset Christian School boys basketball team ever wondered how they might stack up to the rest of the teams in the state in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association, on Monday night at the Cougar Den the top-rankled Cougars got a feel of exactly where they stood after easily defeating the #2 Bethel Christian Flames by a score of 74-59.
After building a nine-point lead in the opening quarter, the Cougars stretched out their margin to 20 points in the late stages of the third quarter. The Cougars senior trio of Jon Moore, Mason Cunnagin, and Tristan Moore combined for 66 points and drove the Somerset Christian offense throughout the game.
Cunnigan scored a game-high 25 points, and moved up on the Somerset Christian School boys basketball all-time scoring list. Cunnagin is now the Cougars third all-time scorer with 1,404 points, as he passed up former Cougar Andrew Harrell on Monday night. Also, Cunnagin pulled down seven rebounds on the night.
Tristan Moore found the outside to his liking, as the sharp-shooting senior nailed five treys en route to his 23 points scored on the night.
“We are playing a little bit higher level of competition going down this stretch,” stated Somerset Christian School boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. “Tristan (Moore) was hitting the threes and that opened Mason (Cunnagin) up a lot too. Mason was scoring a lot inside especially out of our offense.”
“The defensive pressure put on Jon Moore has opened things up for the whole team,” Stickley explained. “Everybody has tried to figure out how to stop us by stopping one player, but they haven’t figured out to stop all five of us yet.”
For Jon Moore, it was just another day at the office. Jon Moore scored a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. And approximately eight hours before tip-off, Jon Moore was awarded the Congressional Award Silver Medal by U.S. Representative Hal Rogers.
With the game somewhat still in doubt midway through the third quarter, Tristan Moore connected on back-to-back three-pointers to give the Cougars a 20-point lead at 54-34 with 2:05 left in the stanza. Then, Cunnagin scored an ‘old fashion’ three-point play to broaden the Cougars lead to 57-34.
Cunnagin scored eight points in the fourth quarter alone with several of those baskets assisted by the double-teamed Jon Moore.
Somerset Christian (19-2) will host Light on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Cougars Den.
BC 10 20 8 21 – 59
SCS 19 25 14 16 – 74
BETHEL CHRISTIAN – Pangilinan 22, Bratcher 18, Talbot 8, Taylor 5, Hanover 4, Buley 2.
SOMERSET CHRISTIAN – Cunnagin 25, Tristan Moore 23, Jon Moore 18, Hutchinson 3, Atwood 3, Brummett 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.