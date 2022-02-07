Cougars win 3rd game over Trinity Christian

For the third time this season, the Somerset Christian Cougars clashed with the Titans of Trinity Christian on Monday night. In their 2 previous meetings, the Cougars had thoroughly dominated, getting wins 78-49 in the Stuart Powell Ford Christmas Classic and 55-38 on the road at Trinity Christian. In the 3rd game, the Cougars proved they were definitively the better team, trailing only early in the first quarter, and shooting the absolute lights out from 3-point range, en route to a 78-43 drubbing of Trinity Christian. The game featured great performances from numerous Cougars, but a brilliant game for Ethan Meggs on his birthday was the big story, having one of the best games of his career to this point with a 14 point performance. Head coach Kirk Stickley had this to say after the game, "Good win against an old rival. Second half we played much, much better. Ethan Meggs had a career game on his birthday."
The visiting Titans started out hot on an 8-2 run to begin the game in the first quarter, their best stretch of the game by a mile. The Titans had points scored on this run by Luke Ogden (2), Daniel Bak (1), Marshall Stewart (2), and Bryce Thompson (3). Somerset Christian, not to be deterred, would answer back immediately with a 15-4 run over the remainder of the quarter to lead this one 17-11 after the 1st quarter of action. The Cougars got great play over the course of this run by Meggs (3 points), Ethan Warren (5 points), Luke Atwood (2 points), and Braydon Moore (5 points, including a buzzer beating 3-point basket from a few steps above half court). Trinity Christian would get their final 3 points of the quarter from Bak (2) and Ogden (1).
The 2nd quarter started and the hot shooting for the Cougars cooled off a little bit, allowing the Titans to stay in the game and bring the lead within 5 points at 26-21. Early points in the quarter were scored by Somerset Christian's Noah Brummett (3), Warren (2), Elijah Ray (2), and Moore (2), and Trinity Christian's Alan Coffman (6), Bak (2), and Stewart (2). However, the hot shooting for Somerset Christian returned with a vengeance throughout the rest of the half, as they managed to go on a 14-2 run the rest of the way through and lead the game 40-23 as the teams went into the halftime break. Points were scored on this huge run from the Cougars by Atwood (4), Meggs (3), Moore (5), and Ray (2).
The 2nd half started, and the hot shooting (and likewise strong defensive effort) continued for the homestanding Cougars, as they cruised their way to a 23-7 score edge during the quarter (including a 13-1 run at the tail end of the quarter) to lead this game by 33 (!!) points at the end of 3 quarters of play at 63-30. During this insanely efficient offensive quarter for Somerset Christian, they had stellar play from numerous players, including: Meggs (6 points), Brummett (2 points), Moore (5 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer), Ray (2 points), and Atwood (8 points, including an insanely athletic and-1 play following an alley-oop lay-up). Meanwhile, Trinity Christian had their 7 points scored during the quarter by Ogden (3), Carver Kramer (2), and Thompson (2).
In the 4th and final quarter of action from the Cougar Den on the night, the Cougars still played extremely efficient basketball, although the scoring margin was much tighter at 15-13. After the final buzzer sounded though, Somerset Christian would get their 3rd win of the season over Trinity Christian 78-43, which was actually the biggest margin of their 3 victories over the Titans this season. The Cougars were led throughout the 4th quarter by Eli Brummett (2 points), Caleb Taylor (6 points), Moore (5 points), and Ray (2 points). Trinity Christian had their biggest offensive performance of the night in the 4th quarter with their 13 points, and they were led by Allen Okorley (7 points), Noah Westerfield (4 points), and Carter Wilson (2 points).
Somerset Christian was led on the night by 3 players scoring in double figures: Braydon Moore with 22 points which led all scorers (also 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals), Ethan Meggs with 14 points (and 4 rebounds), and Luke Atwood also with 14 points (also had 5 rebounds and 6 assists). They also had contributions from Elijah Ray (8 points, 2 blocks, 1 steal), Ethan Warren (7 points and 7 rebounds), Caleb Taylor (6 points), Noah Brummett (5 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals), and Eli Brummett (2 points). Trinity Christian was led by Alan Coffman (8 points) and Allen Okorley (7 points). Somerset Christian improves to 9-17 with the victory, and in the process snaps a 4-game losing streak. The Cougars will have 3 games in the next few days; Tuesday, February 8th they will travel to face the Colonels of Caverna, with a tip-off time of 7 PM. Next, on Thursday, February 10th, they will travel to take on the Mountaineers of Oneida Baptist Institute, with tip-off scheduled once again for 7 PM. Finally, on Saturday, February 12th, they will welcome in a cross town foe in the Briar Jumpers of Somerset, with tip-off for that game scheduled for 5 PM.
