Cougars win back-to-back soccer matches

The Somerset Christian School boys soccer team picked up two wins in their last two matches. On Thursday, the Cougars downed South Laurel High School 4-0, and on Saturday they edged out East Jessamine High School 2-1.
In the South Laurel victory, Somerset Christian junior Braedon Meadows scored three goals for the hat trick. Junior Noah Brummett scored a goal and had an assist in the win. Junior Samuel Phelps had two assists and senior Braydon Moore had one assist. Senior keeper David Crubaugh had eight saves in the match.
In the East Jessamine win, Meadows and Brummett each scored a goal, while Phelps had an assist. Crubaugh had six saves in the match.
Somerset Christian (5-5-1) travels to Lincoln County High School on Tuesday, and hosts Wayne County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
