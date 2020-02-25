Cougars win back-to-back 4th Region titles

On Saturday, the Somerset Christian school traveled to Morehead, to play in the Region 4 Championship game, hosted by Lakeside Christian Academy. Waiting on the Cougars was the number-two team in the latest KCAA Power Poll, the Titans of Trinity Christian Academy. The Cougars had won eight straight games against the Titans and were looking to add one more. The Titans had easily dispatched the host team Falcons earlier in the day 95-63. The Cougars were coming off eight days without a game, but they were confident in their abilities to win this championship.
From the opening tip, Trinity came out aggressive and the Cougars came out showing the effects of the long lay-off. The Cougars missed several high percentage shots, while the Titans were executing and making their shots. Trinity's Luke Miles was leading the way 10 points, Joseph Waters chipped in 6 (4-4 ) from the free throw line. The Cougars were led by their big man, Jon Moore with 13 points. Mason Cunnagin got into early foul trouble, along with receiving a bloody nose on a defensive foul. Freshman Noah Brummett was called off the bench to take Cunnagin's position and added a basket. At the end of the first quarter the Cougars found themselves in an unfamiliar position, trailing 18-15.
The second quarter Saw the other Cougars starting to find their game. Jon Moore and Mason matched baskets with each other with both scoring 8 points each. Cunnagin hitting two 3-pointers in the quarter and Jon Moore finding a comfortable place in the middle of the Trinity zone. Eli Hutchinson added a three pointer and Tristan Moore got to the free throw line to make 3 out 4 attempts. For Trinity, Joseph Waters stayed hot scoring 7 points, Carter Fisher and Miles added 6 each. At the half the Titans stilled held a 41-39 lead.
Coming out in the third quarter, the Cougars made one simple adjustment, Jon Moore was assigned to guard Trinity's Joseph Waters, in an attempt to shut him down. Jon held him to 5 points in the quarter and Tristan Moore closed down Luke Miles, holding him to 1 point in the third quarter. As for the Cougars everybody started to score, Jon had 8, even though he struggled at the line. Eli Hutchinson added 5, Mason Cunnagin added 4, but saw more time on the bench after picking up his 4th foul, Tristan and Aaron Crubaugh added 2 each. At the end of three quarters the Cougars held a slim 60-57 lead.
"Once we got the lead, we knew that we could control the tempo of the game and force Trinity to do some things they weren't comfortable doing defensively." Jon continued to exploit the middle of Trinity's zone. Mason added another bucket before fouling out. Tristan was sinking every free throw. Luke Atwood hit a big three pointer for the Cougars. Noah Brummett came off the bench to fill many different positions throughout the game and Eli Hutchinson was pulling down defensive rebound after defensive rebound and taking care of the ball on the offensive end. When Trinity tried to full court press, the Cougars scored 10 straight points, securing the 2020 KCAA 4th Region title.
"It was a good way to go out. All along we have held our standard of excellence, no matter who we play, and it helped us get this win. Jon was amazing, Mason and Tristan had to deal with foul trouble, but still they scored in double digits. Eli was rock solid with the offense, plus adding 8 points, and Noah Brummett did an excellent job off the bench. I am very proud of this entire team. Back-to-back in the 4th Region is not an easy thing to do."
Mason Cunnagin and Eli Hutchinson were named to the 4th Region All-Tournament team and Jon Moore was named the Most Valuable Player for the tournament.
Jon Moore 17 FG's 4-10 FT 38 points
Mason Cunnagin 3 FG's 2 3pt FG's 2-2 FT 14 points
Tristan Moore 3 FG's 7-8 FT 13 points
Eli Hutchinson 1 FG 2-3pt FG's 8 points
Aaron Crubaugh 1 FG 2 points
Luke Atwood 1-3 pt FG 3 points
Noah Brummett 2 FG's 1-2 FT's 5 points
The Cougars will play the winner of the Assumption/Cornerstone game on Friday, Feb. 28, at 4:30 p.m., at West Jessamine High School, in Nicholasville, in the opening game of the 2020 KCAA State Tournament.
