Cougars win back-to-back Tip-Offs

The defending Kentucky Christian Athletic Association state basketball champs, Somerset Christian School Cougars, picked up where they left off last season by winning the KCAA Tip-Off Tournament this past weekend at Somerset Christian School. The Cougars not only won all three of their tourney games by double-digit margins, but they extended their win streak - which spans over two seasons - to 16 consecutive victories.
The Cougars downed Trinity 80-62 in the championship game to cope back-to-back KCAA Tip-Off Tournament crowns. Prior to their championship game win, the Cougars downed North Hardin 91-45 in the opening round, and easily dispensed of MICAH 92-44 in the semifinals.
Somerset Christian senior Jon Moore averaged 29 points per game in the tourney and was named the Tip-OFF Tournament MVP for the second straight year. KCAA Tip-Off Tournament All-Tournament team members for the Cougars were Mason Cunnagin and Tristan Moore.
"This was the kind of game I have been anticipating between Trinity and us," stated Somerset Christian basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "I think it is just the first of many like this. Trinity attacked the basket all game and we just couldn't get people in the right place to stop them. Jon and Tristan Moore gave a lead and we fought tooth and nail to maintain it."
"Jon (Moore) got in foul trouble in the third quarter and had to go to the bench," Stickley explained. "Sophomore Luke Atwood took Jon's place and played important minutes, adding 4 points while on the floor. We outscored Trinity 26-15 in the third quarter. That opened up the score for us. But Trinity wouldn't quit. The fourth quarter was just like the other three, hotly contested and played as hard as both teams could play.
In the Trinity win, Jon Moore scored 28, and Tristan Moore scored 25. Mason Cunnagin scored 9, Eli Hutchinson scored 8, Aaron Crubaugh scored 6, and Luke Atwood scored 4.
In the semifinals, Jon Moore led the Cougars with 29, Tristan More scored 20, Cunnigan scored 10, Atwod scored 10, Hutchinson scored 9, Crubaugh scored 5, Joshua Stein scored 5, Noah Brummett and Braydon Moore scored 2 points each.
"We came out a little sleepy," Stickley said of his team's semifinal win. "Our strategy was to keep Micah's scorer Shawn Marcum contained as much as possible, and not let the rest of their team score any. Marcum has 29 after three quarters, after emptying our bench in the 4th quarter, Marcum added 11 more for 37 points for the game. The rest of the team scored 7 points for the game."
In the Cougars' tourney opener, Jon Moore scored 30, Tristan Moore scored 16, Cunagin scored 13, Crubaugh scored 8, Braydon Moore scored 7, Brummett scored 6, Hutchinson scored 5, Atwood scored 4, and Stein scored 2.
"This was a good first game," Stickley stated. "We ran the floor very well and had a lot of high percentage shots. We ran our offenses to almost perfection. The second five played the last 12 minutes and did a very good job."
The Somerset Christian Cougars boys basketball team (3-0) will travel to Danville on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.