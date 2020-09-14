Cougars win first cross-town match

Last night was a big night for the Somerset Christian Cougars.
This is the first year that the Cougars are competing within the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, which means more exciting cross town games for us. One of those happened yesterday, when the Cougars' volleyball team took on the Somerset Briar Jumpers at Somerset, and got their very first cross town win in five sets.
"Both teams played extremely hard," said Somerset Christian head volleyball coach LaDawna Tucker. "SHS is a very well-coached team with many great athletes. My team was excited to get to play SHS for our very first cross town game match. We really enjoyed the competitive atmosphere and we appreciate their hospitality. My team played with a tenacious spirit and I'm very proud of them. We are grateful to have the opportunity to now play in the Class A tournament this Saturday in Danville."
After trading each set, it all came down to the fifth set. The Briar Jumpers had just one a close set to force the fifth, and try to shift some momentum in their favor, but freshman Addison Cunnagin went on a tear for the Cougars to lead them a victory.
Early in the fifth set, she had three kills, and a block that put her Cougars ahead 5-1 and gave them a promising head start in the match deciding set. Senior Camryn Wells finished what Cunnagin started with four kills late in the set.
Although the Jumpers went on a four point run late in the set that included a nice block by senior Molly Loy, a serving error by the Jumpers gave the Cougars a 15-9 win in the final set and their first cross town victory.
Not only were the Cougars able to finish strong, but they started off right as well with a 25-16 win in the opening set.
The Jumpers got them back in a close second set 25-20. Loy led the charge with four kills, and was helped by junior Bethanie Hampton who had a block and a kill, and freshman Emily Ford and sophomore Lain Prather who each had an ace.
The Cougars took the momentum right back with a dominant 25-11 win in set three. In the set, 7th grader Sophia Barnett, junior Alex Cunningham, junior Cassie York, and Wells all had kills in the set. The Cougars also had aces from junior Emily Grippe, York, and Cunningham, as well as two blocks from Cunnagin.
The Briar Jumpers won a very close set 25-23 to force a fifth set. Within the fourth set Somerset had kills from junior McKayla Waters, sophomore Areli Alvarez, senior Trinity Burkett, Loy and Prather. Senior Zoey Thompson and Burkett each had an ace, and Loy had a block to help lead the the close win.
Both teams showed a lot of fight during the thrilling cross town game and it should be a fun rematch on October 12th when the teams meet again.
The win puts the Somerset Christian Cougars at 2-0 on the season and they will be back in action Thursday for another cross town game, this time against the Southwestern Warriors at home. The Somerset Briar Jumpers dropped to 1-3 on the season, and they play another cross town game tonight against the Pulaski County Maroons at Pulaski.
"As always, we should continue to work on remaining humble as a team. We are a very young team this year and we still need to work on our communication skills and staying focused." said coach Tucker.
