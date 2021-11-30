Cougars win home opener

The Somerset Christian Cougars were looking to bounce back from a season-beginning loss to Lynn Camp on Monday evening, as Tuesday they hosted the Rebels of Casey County in their 2021-22 home opener. The Cougars, despite the loss on Monday, showed great offensive abilities, being led by 30 points from Noah Brummett. On this evening, however, Somerset Christian proved themselves to have a solid offense and defense, as they held Casey County to 45 points, beating the Rebels 71-45 behind another high scoring total, this time from senior Braydon Moore, who dropped 32 points in the win, while also leading the team in assists with 5.
The homestanding Cougars started the game off with an offensive explosion, leading 10-0 early into the first quarter, behind 5 points from the aforementioned Moore (including his first of a team-high 6 3-pointers made throughout the game), 2 from N. Brummett, and a 3-pointer from Ethan Meggs. Also in this run, was a fantastic save from the Cougars' David Crubaugh, who was making plays the whole night, as he soared through the air to prevent the ball from going out-of-bounds.
The Rebels would then outscore the Cougars throughout the rest of the quarter, making the margin 17-9 at the end of the 1st quarter. The Rebels were led here by 5 points from Ethan Willoughby, 2 points from Nate Goode, and 2 points as well from Logan Stephens off of a sweet move in the post. Also, for the Cougars, N. Brummett made his first and only 3-pointer of the game during this stretch, after hitting 7 in their previous game (which just speaks to the offensively capabilities of this team to be quite frank).
The 2nd quarter saw the Rebels of Casey County mount a little bit of a comeback, as they managed to tie the game at 26 a piece late in the quarter. This huge (and coincidentally by the same score of the first quarter) 17-9 run by the Rebels was led by more outstanding play from Willoughby (12 points, including 3 3-pointers to give him his final total of 4 for the game, as well as a spectacular drive with an and-1 opportunity that he converted the free throw on), a layup (with a steal proceeding it) by Stephens, and a 3-pointer by Solomon Stonebraker.
Early highlights here for the Cougars were a great-looking floater by Moore and a huge put-back with an and-1 by Luke Atwood. The Cougars then went on a mini 6-0 run to end the quarter up 32-26 behind a 3 from Ethan Warren, 1 free throw from Crubaugh, and a final seconds drive and jump shot for 2 from Atwood.
In the 3rd quarter, Somerset Christian really started to dominate both offensively and defensively, going on a 21-8 run throughout the duration of the quarter to lead pretty commandingly 53-34. The Cougars were led through this dominant stretch of basketball by Moore (17 points, including a ridiculous 5 3s throughout the span of the quarter, outscoring the entire Rebel team with just his 3-pointers in the quarter.
Trust me, this kid is going to be special this season with that type of shooting prowess), as well as a layup from Crubaugh (including an outstanding block), and a pull-up jumper from Atwood. The Rebels were once again led in the quarter by Willoughby who had 6 points, as well as Goode having his 2nd bucket of the contest.
With the momentum fully in the corner of the Cougars, and the game seemingly starting to get out of reach for the Rebels, Somerset Christian came into the 4th quarter with themselves being blazing hot on offense, and building an almost impenetrable brick wall on defense. Any hopes that the Casey County fans in attendance had of winning the game were dashed as the home team went on a 18-11 run throughout the end of the game to claim the victory (their first of the season) against the visiting Rebels 71-45.
Casey County's Willoughby had 3 points in the quarter to give himself a team-high 26 points in the game (another semi-local player to watch out for this season, when he starts hitting his 3's, look out), and other Rebel scorers here were Donovan Jackson (2), Blake Caudill (2), Luke Spangler (2 off of a great offensive rebound and put-back), and Stonebraker (2). The Cougars, on the other hand, were led by a big quarter from Atwood, who had 9 points in the quarter (including 1 three). Other Cougar scorers included N. Brummett (3) and Moore (6).
The Somerset Christian Cougars move to 1-1 on the season after this game. They were led by a team high 32 points by Moore, who was on fire the whole night it seemed. Other notable performances included an 18-point performance by Atwood, and a do-it-all performance by N. Brummett (12 points, 4 assists, a team-high 8 rebounds, a team-high 3 steals, and a block as well). The Cougars return to action Thursday, December 2nd, where they will travel to face off against the Golden Lions of Garrard County, and tip-off will be scheduled for 7:30 PM.
