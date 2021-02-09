Pulaski County High School seniors Gabriella Countryman (right) and Victorya Countryman (left) both signed letters-of-intent to play softball at Oakland City University. The twins both had impressive stats at the high school level for the Lady Maroons, and for their travel team - Lexington Force. During her high school sophomore season, Gabriella Countryman had a .371 batting average, scored 25 runs, drove in 24 runs and hit three doubles. In that same season, Victorya Countryman had a .333 batting average, scored 20 runs, drove in 18 runs, and hit six doubles.
Countryman sisters sign with Oakland City University
