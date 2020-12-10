Several local football players were selected to the Class 5A District 8 All-District Football Team. Both, Southwestern High School and Pulaski County High School were well represented on the select team.
The Southwestern High School Warriors – who were the Class 5A District 8 champions – had 10 players to grace the All-District list.
Southwestern senior Cody Harmon (DL/TE) caught three passes for 51 yards, forced two fumbles, and made 67 tackles
Southwestern junior Giddean Brainard (RB/DL) rushed for 822 yards, scored 16 touchdowns, forced a fumble and made 54 tackles.
Southwestern junior Tanner Wright (RB/LB) rushed for 1,346 yards, scored 14 touchdowns, had an interception and made 16 tackles.
Southwestern senior Rowan Pennington (LB) recovered three fumbles, had an interception, and made 95 tackles.
Southwestern senior Dylan Asher (DL) forced three fumbles, had one fumble recovery, and collected 71 tackles.
Southwestern senior Connor Crisp (RB/LB) rushed for 655 yards, scored seven rushing touchdowns and one reception TD, and made 47 tackles.
Southwestern junior Maison Hibbard (WR/DB) caught 15 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Hibbard had two interceptions, and completed 15 passes for 154 yards.
Southwestern senior Ian Ware (DB/WR) caught 14 passes for 131 yards with one touchdown. Ian Ware had 34 tackles and had three interceptions.
Southwestern junior Maddox Mink (OL/DL) had two fumble recoveries, and made 48 tackles.
Southwestern senior Chanler Crabtree (QB) completed 63 passes for 830 yards with 10 touchdown completions.
Pulaski County High School placed nine players on the All-District Team, which included Player of the Year Tristan Cox. Pulaski County head coach Johnny Hines was named the Class 5A District 8 Coach of the Year.
Pulaski County senior Tristan Cox (LB/RB) made 123 tackles, had an interception, forced a fumble, and scored eight rushing touchdowns.
Pulaski County sophomore Barek Williams (WR) caught 86 passes for 868 yards with nine touchdowns.
Pulaski County senior Kaleb Adams (CB/PR) made 60 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Pulaski County sophomore Cody Nichols (SS) forced two fumbles, had 107 tackles and made two interceptions.
Pulaski County junior Layton Abbott (LB) made 111 tackles and had an interception.
Pulaski County senior Jake Shepherd (WR) caught 45 passes for 507 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Pulaski County junior Drew Polston (QB) completed 122 passes for 1,321 yards with 12 passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs.
Pulaski County junior Aiden Wesley (DL) made 44 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Pulaski County sophomore Declan Hays (C) was the mainstay of the Maroons’ offensive line that protected 1,253 of rushing and 2,304 yards of passing. Hays snapped the ball to five different quarterbacks throughout the season.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
