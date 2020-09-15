County schools deadlock

Eighty minutes was not enough time to determine the better girls soccer team between Southwestern High School and Pulaski County High School. Despite a couple of lead changes, the two county school programs tied at 4-4 at the end of regulation on Tuesday at the PCHS soccer complex.
After the Lady Maroons roared out to a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the match, the Lady Warriors chipped away and took their first lead of the game at 4-3 in the 54th minute.
At the 70-minute mark, Pulaski County High School sophomore Maddie Sexton hit a long-range crossing shot from the right side of the field, that caught the left portion of the goal to knot the game at 4-4.
"I don't even know how there was an angle for that ball to even go in the goal," Pulaski County High School first-year girls soccer coach Chris Fabrizio stated. "I thought it was almost out of bounds on the end line and how it worked into that far post I don't know. That was a big lift for our team."
Early in the match it was all Pulaski County as the lady Maroons dropped two quick goals on the Lady Warriors. In the sixth minute, Maddie Sexton scored her first goal of the night on a long-range free kick that found the top left corner of the net.
Six minutes later, Pulaski County junior Camille Powell found herself with an open shot at goal off a pass for junior Lexi Nicholas. Powell's score put the Lady Maroons up 2-0.
"This was our real first test of the season, and our goalkeepers (Jennifer Flores and Riley Sumner) hadn't seen a real shot on goal in the first three games," Southwestern girls soccer coach Nick Stringer stated. "I thought it was a real good test for them, because we got smacked in the mouth in the first few minutes. I thought we responded well and I was happy the way we responded."
One minute later, Southwestern senior Rhiannon Simpson scored on a header off a corner kick from sophomore Carrine Souders. In the 27th minute, the Lady Warriors scored the equalizer when Souders crossed to junior Kelsey Miller for the score.
But before the first half ended, the Lady Maroons battled back to go up 3-2. In the 29th minute, Camille Powell scored her second goal of the night when she converted on a penalty kick.
Just like Pulaski County dominated the first part of the first half, the Lady Warriors came out hot to start of the the second half by scoring two unanswered goals in the first 14 minutes of the period.
One minute into the second stanza, Southwestern junior Rebekah Clark crossed to Carrine Souders for the score. Souders' shot deflected off a Pulaski County defender and rolled lazily into the goal.
The Lady Warriors took their only lead of the match at the 54-minute mark. Southwestern sophomore Haylee Flynn crashed the net to score off a melee in front of the goal off a Southwestern corner kick.
The goal put the Lady Warriors up 4-3, but 16 minutes later Maddie Sexton spoiled their hope of any victory celebrations.
"I really like the way we were moving the ball early," Fabrizio said. "I tell the girls not to get up too high or too low when things go good or bad. We got a little tired in the legs, because (Southwestern) had a little deeper team than we did. I felt like we had a really good performance and a good team effort out there, and I will take the 4-4 tie."
Pulaski County (2-0-1) will host Danville on Thursday, Sept. 17, while Southwestern (3-0-1) will travel to McCreary Central on Saturday, Sept. 19.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
