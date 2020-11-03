COVID has made the football playoff picture unclear

As the Kentucky high school football playoffs are quickly approaching - with first-round games starting on Friday, Nov. 13 - isolated cases of COVID outbreaks and quarantines have made the post-season match-up picture a little murkier.
This upcoming Friday, Wayne County was scheduled to take on Knox Central to determine home field advantage in the first round of the Class 4A District 7 playoffs. But due to a COVID related quarantine at Knox Central, the Panthers had to cancel their home game with Wayne County this Friday.
Both Wayne County and Knox Central have identical 1-1 district records and were destine to play again in the opening round of the playoffs. This Friday's game, would have determined where the game would be played at, as the winning team would have hosted their first-round playoff match-up.
Wayne County and Knox Central were originally scheduled to play each other on Oct. 16, but that game was postponed until Nov. 6. Originally, Wayne County was going to play Pulaski County on Nov. 6, but had to cancel that game to play their district game with Knox Central.
It is still unclear if Knox Central will be able to play next week in the first round of the playoffs or be able to host a game. As it stands at this moment, Knox Central has a higher RPI rating than Wayne County. Knox Central is at .559 and Wayne County is at .544. If Wayne County is able to - or choses to - pick up another game this Friday, their RPI rating would probably change.
If Knox Central is unable to play next week as well, then Wayne County would likely host Lincoln County in the first round of the playoffs, and Corbin would be awarded a first-round bye. If Knox Central does play in post-season, and are able to host the game, and the current RPI rankings stand up, then, Wayne County would have to travel to Knox Central for their opening-round match-up.
Somerset's district has also been affected by COVID, as Washington County did not play district games against Somerset or Lexington Christian because of COVID-related incidents.
However, the Commanders of Washington County are scheduled to play district foes Danville in their regular season finale. If Washington County decides to play in the playoffs, the Class AA District 4 standings become a little unclear. If you go by RPI ratings, Lexington Christian is tops in the district (as well as the state 2A rankings) at .775, Somerset is second (and fifth in the state) at .649, Danville is third at .624 and Washington County is fourth at .493.
And while Danville is close to Somerset in RPI rankings, it is not likely Danville will move up enough to catch Somerset after playing Washington County. In all likelihood, Somerset will host Danville in the opening round of the playoffs. The winner of that game would take on the winner of the Lexington Christian-Washington County game. If both Somerset and Lexington Christian win their first-round match-ups, Somerset will have to travel to Lexington for the district title.
As far as the Class 5A District 8 playoffs are concerned, the picture is much clearer. All the teams have played each other and the brackets are already set in stone. Pulaski County took the top seed with a perfect 4-0 district record, while Southwestern will be the two-seed with a 3-1 mark. Whitley County is third at 2-2 and North Laurel is fourth at 1-3. South Laurel will not be in the playoffs with an 0-4 district mark.
Pulaski County will host North Laurel and Southwestern will host Whitley County. And there is a good chance, Pulaski County and Southwestern will meet up again at Maroons Stadium in the second round of the playoffs to play for the District 8 title.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
