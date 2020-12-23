Cox, Sloan named All-State First Team

The local area was well represented in the Courier Journal 2020 Kentucky High School All-State Football Team. A total of 90 high school football coaches, throughout the state, voted on the All-State Team.
Pulaski County High School senior linebacker Tristan Cox was selected to the First Team Defense, while Wayne County High School senior running back Braedon Sloan was named to the First Team Offense. Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was named to the Second Team Offense.
Named to the All-State Team as Honorable Mention selections were Somerset High School senior Mikey Garland, Southwestern High School senior Cody Harmon, Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy, Pulaski County High School sophomore Barek Williams, and Somerset High School senior Drew Johnson.
Pulaski County High School linebacker Tristan Cox, a Purdue University signee, led the Maroons with 123 tackles this past season and seven takedowns for losses. Cox had an interception and forced a fumble. Cox also rushed for 199 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Over the past four seasons, Cox has been a huge force on both sides of the football. For his career, Cox has made 331 tackles, rushed for 2,276 yards, and scored 55 touchdowns. Cox was a All-State first-team selection in 2019.
Wayne County High School senior Braedon Sloan, a Eastern Kentucky University signee, is the Cardinals' all-time leading rusher with a career total of 5,768 yards, which surpassed his father James Sloan's previous career mark set in 1990.
This season, Sloan led the entire state of Kentucky with 1,607 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns.
In 2019, Sloan set two state records - Most points scored in a season with 336 and most touchdowns scored in a season with 56. Also in 2019, Sloan rushed for 2,804 yards and was named first-team All-State.
Somerset High School senior Kaiya Sheron, a University of Kentucky signee, completed 111 passes for 2,016 yards and threw 15 touchdown passes. Sheron also rushed for 465 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.
Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020). Sheron was also named as the 2019 Class 2A state championship game MVP after leading the Briar Jumpers to the 2019 Class 2A state title.
Somerset High School senior Mikey Garland (RB/LB) rushed for 152 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns. Garland led the Briar Jumpers with 74 tackles, 17 tackles for losses, one forced fumble, an interception, and four fumble recoveries.
Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy (WR) caught 33 passes for 670 yards with five touchdowns. On defense, Grundy made nine tackles and an interception.
Somerset High School senior Drew Johnson (OL) has been the Briar Jumpers starting center for the past four years, and played a huge role in Somerset's powerful offense over those four seasons.
Southwestern High School senior Cody Harmon (DL/TE) caught three passes for 51 yards, forced two fumbles, and made 67 tackles.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Barek Williams (WR) caught 86 passes for 868 yards with nine touchdowns.
OFFENSE
First team
QB - Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro
RB - La'Vell Wright, North Hardin
RB - Braedon Sloan, Wayne County
WR - Dane Key, Frederick Douglass
WR - Fred Farrier II, Franklin County
TE - Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green
OL - Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass
OL - Grant Bingham, Johnson Central
OL - Evan Brown, St. Xavier
OL - Alex Moore, Trinity
OL - Jon Nalley, Daviess County
K - Jackson Smith, Boyle County
Second team
QB - Kaiya Sheron, Somerset
RB - Dylan Preston, Johnson Central
RB - Isaac Dixon, Belfry
WR - Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass
WR - Reece Jesse, Hopkinsville
TE - Zach Russell, Johnson Central
OL - Jonathan Berry, Scott County
OL - Dylan Hoskins, Knox Central
OL - Blakley Miller, McCracken County
OL - Logan Weedman, Apollo
OL - Jaiden Campbell, East Jessamine
K - Andrew Dobbs, Lexington Christian
Third team
QB - Isaac McNamee, Pikeville
RB - Jaylin Bross, Male
RB - Leetavious Cline, West Carter
WR - Zac Lockhart, Pikeville
WR - Xavier Brown, Lexington Christian
WR - Vinny Anthony, Male
OL - Caleb Edmiston, Boyle County
OL - Justin Millay, Owensboro
OL - Parker Bates, Apollo
OL - Trevon Alexander, North Hardin
OL - Landon Hammock, Pikeville
K - Cayden Logsdon, North Hardin
Honorable mention
Quarterbacks
Russ Beshear, Caldwell County; Nick Broyles, Franklin County; Brady Clark, Bardstown; Clay Games, Elizabethtown; Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; Joe Lucas, Collins; Cole Pennington, Sayre.
Running backs
Matt Anderson, Pike County Central; Jeremiah Belton, LaRue County; Hunter Bradley, McCracken County; Javy Bunton, Bowling Green; Cole Durbin, North Bullitt; Azariah Israel, George Rogers Clark; James Johnson, DeSales; Will McDaniel, Boyle County; Clint McKee, Graves County; Wes Oliver, Taylor County; Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer.
Tight ends/wide receivers
Adam Collins, Clay County; Trey Dennis, Sayre; Derrik Gant, Pleasure Ridge Park; Kenyon Goodin, Collins; Jackson Green, West Jessamine; Kade Grundy, Somerset; Marcus Harris, North Hardin; Jamarcus Miley, Barren County; Walter Smith, Madison Southern; Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg; Treyvon Tinsley, Owensboro; Shawn Watkins, Fairdale; Barek Williams, Pulaski County; Camden Williams, Elizabethtown; Anthony Woodard, Logan County.
Offensive linemen
John Blackburn, Paintsville; Brian Buzanis, Graves County; Michael Compton, Shelby Valley; Ben Dickhaus, Covington Catholic; Landon Dotson, Phelps; Jake Hester, Boyle County; Chase Huff, Bell County; Anthony Johns, Lexington Christian; Drew Johnson, Somerset; Gavin Malott, Trinity; Desric Mason, Kentucky Country Day; Zach Mason, Boyle County; Davis Pike, Union County; Michael Powell, DeSales; Ryan Pyles, Elizabethtown; Tad Shelton, Glasgow; Aidan Smith, Belfry; Zach Tong, Middlesboro; Dylan Turner, Harrison County; Cameron Willis, Johnson Central; Malachi Wood, Madison Central.
Kickers
Jon Alverson, East Jessamine; Jacob Baker, Corbin; Max DeGraff, Lexington Catholic; Jonah Helm, Hazard; Larry Key, Holy Cross; Andrew Lanz, Owensboro.
DEFENSE
First team
DL - Selah Brown, Male
DL - Darion Dearinger, Anderson County
DL - Sebastian Lawrence, Murray
DL - Terran Hearn, Ballard
LB - Tristan Cox, Pulaski County
LB - Michael Lunz, North Hardin
LB - Jack Dingle, Trinity
DB - Jordan Lovett, North Hardin
DB - Jantzen Dunn, South Warren
DB - Campton Martin, Scott County
DB - Nick Coates, Male
P - Bennett Boehnlein, St. Xavier
Second team
DL - Cortez Ison, Garrard County
DL - Tommy Ziesmer, Boyle County
DL - Hunter Ousley, Paintsville
DL - LeAndre Bolen, McCracken County
LB - Justice Thompson, Ballard
LB - Luke Burton, South Warren
LB - Nick Surley, John Hardin
DB - Jayden Scroggins, DeSales
DB - Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass
DB - Eli Blakey, Manual
DB - Brett Coleman, Belfry
P - Noah Davis, Mercer County
Third team
DL - Lincoln Billiter, Shelby Valley
DL - Tyson Thomas, Bell County
DL - Jadairion Smith, Ballard
DL - VaShawn Anderson, Central
LB - Seth Mounts, Belfry
LB - Hunter Blevins, Harlan County
LB - Tyler Boone, Crittenden County
DB - Chevis Elliott, Russellville
DB - Reggie Thomas, Campbellsville
DB - Kalib Perry, Great Crossing
DB - Tayquan Calloway, Holmes
P - Grant Rice, Johnson Central
Honorable mention
Defensive linemen
Tre Arnold, Mayfield; Austin Boggs, Perry County Central; Anthony Bradford, Shelby County; Zaine Christian, Ashland Blazer; Layton Fletcher, Henderson County; Mikey Garland, Somerset; Cody Harmon, Southwestern; Daelen Hill, Fern Creek; Alton Jefferson, Trinity; Malachi Lawrence, Manual; Jeremiah Lightfoot, Bowling Green; Mason Lovely, Paintsville; Jesse McCoy, Johnson Central; Phillip Peiffer, Franklin County; DeAnthony Perry, Trinity; Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville; Joe Vormbrock, Simon Kenton; Dylan Yates, Crittenden County.
Linebackers
Braeden Babin, Christian Academy; Hunter Bailey, Bell County; Chris Boarman, Owensboro Catholic; Nathan Conley, Russell; Brayden Dunn, Mercer County; Charlie Ely, Trinity; Austin Gough, Owensboro; Trent Hill, Central Hardin; Lofton Howard, Greenwood; Luke Hyden, Paintsville; Rece Jones, Bowling Green; Isaiah Keys, McCracken County; Mattie Lebryk, Lexington Christian; Peyton Ledford, Franklin County; Mason LeMaster, Johnson Central; Brad Lowe, Belfry; Gabe Savage, Ryle; Gracin Smith, Fairview; Caleb Tackett, Ashland Blazer; Malachi Williams, Central.
Defensive backs
Zach Claudio, Franklin County; Rylee Deleon, Rockcastle County; Kel Hawkins, Dixie Heights; Max Johnson, Hazard; Jonathan Lankford, Bell County; Treyveon Longmire, Corbin; Camdon Marshall, Paducah Tilghman; Dejuan Mercer, Hopkinsville; Seth Mills, Corbin; Keiron Perez, McCracken County; Timarion Rogers, Southern; Blake Ruffin, Trinity; Caeden Sebastian, Perry County Central; Roman White, Trinity; J.D. Woodall, Lexington Catholic; Gabe Zurmehly, Metcalfe County.
Punters
Brian Baker, Powell County; Eli Burwash, Bowling Green; Chase Holmes, Adair County; Luke Iden, Scott; Franklin Rogers, Ryle; Braxton Winders, Crittenden County.
