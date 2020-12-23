Cox, Sloan named All-State First Team
The local area was well represented in the Courier Journal 2020 Kentucky High School All-State Football Team. A total of 90 high school football coaches, throughout the state, voted on the All-State Team.

Pulaski County High School senior linebacker Tristan Cox was selected to the First Team Defense, while Wayne County High School senior running back Braedon Sloan was named to the First Team Offense. Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was named to the Second Team Offense.

Named to the All-State Team as Honorable Mention selections were Somerset High School senior Mikey Garland, Southwestern High School senior Cody Harmon, Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy, Pulaski County High School sophomore Barek Williams, and Somerset High School senior Drew Johnson.

Pulaski County High School linebacker Tristan Cox, a Purdue University signee, led the Maroons with 123 tackles this past season and seven takedowns for losses. Cox had an interception and forced a fumble. Cox also rushed for 199 yards and scored eight touchdowns.

Over the past four seasons, Cox has been a huge force on both sides of the football. For his career, Cox has made 331 tackles, rushed for 2,276 yards, and scored 55 touchdowns. Cox was a All-State first-team selection in 2019.

Wayne County High School senior Braedon Sloan, a Eastern Kentucky University signee, is the Cardinals' all-time leading rusher with a career total of 5,768 yards, which surpassed his father James Sloan's previous career mark set in 1990.

This season, Sloan led the entire state of Kentucky with 1,607 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, Sloan set two state records - Most points scored in a season with 336 and most touchdowns scored in a season with 56. Also in 2019, Sloan rushed for 2,804 yards and was named first-team All-State.

Somerset High School senior Kaiya Sheron, a University of Kentucky signee, completed 111 passes for 2,016 yards and threw 15 touchdown passes. Sheron also rushed for 465 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020). Sheron was also named as the 2019 Class 2A state championship game MVP after leading the Briar Jumpers to the 2019 Class 2A state title.

Somerset High School senior Mikey Garland (RB/LB) rushed for 152 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns. Garland led the Briar Jumpers with 74 tackles, 17 tackles for losses, one forced fumble, an interception, and four fumble recoveries.

Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy (WR) caught 33 passes for 670 yards with five touchdowns. On defense, Grundy made nine tackles and an interception.

Somerset High School senior Drew Johnson (OL) has been the Briar Jumpers starting center for the past four years, and played a huge role in Somerset's powerful offense over those four seasons.

Southwestern High School senior Cody Harmon (DL/TE) caught three passes for 51 yards, forced two fumbles, and made 67 tackles.

Pulaski County High School sophomore Barek Williams (WR) caught 86 passes for 868 yards with nine touchdowns.

OFFENSE

First team

QB - Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro

RB - La'Vell Wright, North Hardin

RB - Braedon Sloan, Wayne County

WR - Dane Key, Frederick Douglass

WR - Fred Farrier II, Franklin County

TE - Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green

OL - Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass

OL - Grant Bingham, Johnson Central

OL - Evan Brown, St. Xavier

OL - Alex Moore, Trinity

OL - Jon Nalley, Daviess County

K - Jackson Smith, Boyle County

Second team

QB - Kaiya Sheron, Somerset

RB - Dylan Preston, Johnson Central

RB - Isaac Dixon, Belfry

WR - Dekel Crowdus, Frederick Douglass

WR - Reece Jesse, Hopkinsville

TE - Zach Russell, Johnson Central

OL - Jonathan Berry, Scott County

OL - Dylan Hoskins, Knox Central

OL - Blakley Miller, McCracken County

OL - Logan Weedman, Apollo

OL - Jaiden Campbell, East Jessamine

K - Andrew Dobbs, Lexington Christian

Third team

QB - Isaac McNamee, Pikeville

RB - Jaylin Bross, Male

RB - Leetavious Cline, West Carter

WR - Zac Lockhart, Pikeville

WR - Xavier Brown, Lexington Christian

WR - Vinny Anthony, Male

OL - Caleb Edmiston, Boyle County

OL - Justin Millay, Owensboro

OL - Parker Bates, Apollo

OL - Trevon Alexander, North Hardin

OL - Landon Hammock, Pikeville

K - Cayden Logsdon, North Hardin

Honorable mention

Quarterbacks

Russ Beshear, Caldwell County; Nick Broyles, Franklin County; Brady Clark, Bardstown; Clay Games, Elizabethtown; Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; Joe Lucas, Collins; Cole Pennington, Sayre.

Running backs

Matt Anderson, Pike County Central; Jeremiah Belton, LaRue County; Hunter Bradley, McCracken County; Javy Bunton, Bowling Green; Cole Durbin, North Bullitt; Azariah Israel, George Rogers Clark; James Johnson, DeSales; Will McDaniel, Boyle County; Clint McKee, Graves County; Wes Oliver, Taylor County; Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer.

Tight ends/wide receivers

Adam Collins, Clay County; Trey Dennis, Sayre; Derrik Gant, Pleasure Ridge Park; Kenyon Goodin, Collins; Jackson Green, West Jessamine; Kade Grundy, Somerset; Marcus Harris, North Hardin; Jamarcus Miley, Barren County; Walter Smith, Madison Southern; Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg; Treyvon Tinsley, Owensboro; Shawn Watkins, Fairdale; Barek Williams, Pulaski County; Camden Williams, Elizabethtown; Anthony Woodard, Logan County.

Offensive linemen

John Blackburn, Paintsville; Brian Buzanis, Graves County; Michael Compton, Shelby Valley; Ben Dickhaus, Covington Catholic; Landon Dotson, Phelps; Jake Hester, Boyle County; Chase Huff, Bell County; Anthony Johns, Lexington Christian; Drew Johnson, Somerset; Gavin Malott, Trinity; Desric Mason, Kentucky Country Day; Zach Mason, Boyle County; Davis Pike, Union County; Michael Powell, DeSales; Ryan Pyles, Elizabethtown; Tad Shelton, Glasgow; Aidan Smith, Belfry; Zach Tong, Middlesboro; Dylan Turner, Harrison County; Cameron Willis, Johnson Central; Malachi Wood, Madison Central.

Kickers

Jon Alverson, East Jessamine; Jacob Baker, Corbin; Max DeGraff, Lexington Catholic; Jonah Helm, Hazard; Larry Key, Holy Cross; Andrew Lanz, Owensboro.

DEFENSE

First team

DL - Selah Brown, Male

DL - Darion Dearinger, Anderson County

DL - Sebastian Lawrence, Murray

DL - Terran Hearn, Ballard

LB - Tristan Cox, Pulaski County

LB - Michael Lunz, North Hardin

LB - Jack Dingle, Trinity

DB - Jordan Lovett, North Hardin

DB - Jantzen Dunn, South Warren

DB - Campton Martin, Scott County

DB - Nick Coates, Male

P - Bennett Boehnlein, St. Xavier

Second team

DL - Cortez Ison, Garrard County

DL - Tommy Ziesmer, Boyle County

DL - Hunter Ousley, Paintsville

DL - LeAndre Bolen, McCracken County

LB - Justice Thompson, Ballard

LB - Luke Burton, South Warren

LB - Nick Surley, John Hardin

DB - Jayden Scroggins, DeSales

DB - Ty Bryant, Frederick Douglass

DB - Eli Blakey, Manual

DB - Brett Coleman, Belfry

P - Noah Davis, Mercer County

Third team

DL - Lincoln Billiter, Shelby Valley

DL - Tyson Thomas, Bell County

DL - Jadairion Smith, Ballard

DL - VaShawn Anderson, Central

LB - Seth Mounts, Belfry

LB - Hunter Blevins, Harlan County

LB - Tyler Boone, Crittenden County

DB - Chevis Elliott, Russellville

DB - Reggie Thomas, Campbellsville

DB - Kalib Perry, Great Crossing

DB - Tayquan Calloway, Holmes

P - Grant Rice, Johnson Central

Honorable mention

Defensive linemen

Tre Arnold, Mayfield; Austin Boggs, Perry County Central; Anthony Bradford, Shelby County; Zaine Christian, Ashland Blazer; Layton Fletcher, Henderson County; Mikey Garland, Somerset; Cody Harmon, Southwestern; Daelen Hill, Fern Creek; Alton Jefferson, Trinity; Malachi Lawrence, Manual; Jeremiah Lightfoot, Bowling Green; Mason Lovely, Paintsville; Jesse McCoy, Johnson Central; Phillip Peiffer, Franklin County; DeAnthony Perry, Trinity; Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville; Joe Vormbrock, Simon Kenton; Dylan Yates, Crittenden County.

Linebackers

Braeden Babin, Christian Academy; Hunter Bailey, Bell County; Chris Boarman, Owensboro Catholic; Nathan Conley, Russell; Brayden Dunn, Mercer County; Charlie Ely, Trinity; Austin Gough, Owensboro; Trent Hill, Central Hardin; Lofton Howard, Greenwood; Luke Hyden, Paintsville; Rece Jones, Bowling Green; Isaiah Keys, McCracken County; Mattie Lebryk, Lexington Christian; Peyton Ledford, Franklin County; Mason LeMaster, Johnson Central; Brad Lowe, Belfry; Gabe Savage, Ryle; Gracin Smith, Fairview; Caleb Tackett, Ashland Blazer; Malachi Williams, Central.

Defensive backs

Zach Claudio, Franklin County; Rylee Deleon, Rockcastle County; Kel Hawkins, Dixie Heights; Max Johnson, Hazard; Jonathan Lankford, Bell County; Treyveon Longmire, Corbin; Camdon Marshall, Paducah Tilghman; Dejuan Mercer, Hopkinsville; Seth Mills, Corbin; Keiron Perez, McCracken County; Timarion Rogers, Southern; Blake Ruffin, Trinity; Caeden Sebastian, Perry County Central; Roman White, Trinity; J.D. Woodall, Lexington Catholic; Gabe Zurmehly, Metcalfe County.

Punters

Brian Baker, Powell County; Eli Burwash, Bowling Green; Chase Holmes, Adair County; Luke Iden, Scott; Franklin Rogers, Ryle; Braxton Winders, Crittenden County.

