Crawford qualifies for state for 4th straight year

ELIZABETHTOWN - Pulaski County High School junior Austyn Crawford is going back to state for the fourth year in a row after claiming two region runner-up titles in this weekend's KHSAA Region 3 Swimming and Diving Championships. Crawford sat out most of the season after having ACL surgery in July. Crawford was region runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.56 and finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time 54.82. She also was chosen a member of the Region 3 All-Region Team.
Pulaski County High School junior Evan Cherry swam his way to a spot at state by finishing as runner up in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.97. Cherry finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.12.
Pulaski County High School girls 200-yard freestyle relay finished third overall with a time of 1:54.02. The 200-yard medley relay also finished third with a time of 2:09.72. Both relays were made up by Crawford, Ellen Cherry, Peyton Haste-Price, and Keara Noble.
Somerset High School girls 200-yard medley relay team of Pearl Wonn, Jo May, Abby Ford and Kyndal Sumner placed fifth with a time of 2:18.17.
The Pulaski County High School boys 200-yard freestyle relay finished fourth with a time of 1:44.65, while the 200-yard medley finished sixth with a time of 2:01.32. Swimmers on the relays were Cherry, Jaxson McAlpin, Braxton Hewitt, and Tobias Misinay.
In the girls standings, Pulaski County placed sixth with 128 points, Somerset placed ninth with 93 points, and Southwestern placed 15th with 18 points. In the boys standings, Pulaski County placed seventh with 142 points and Somerset placed 15th with 10 points.
Other top local swimmers were Peyton Haste-Price (PC sophomore) - 7th in the 50 free (27.59); 9th in the 100 back (1:09.70); Ellen Cherry (PC freshman) - 14th in the 50 free (30.83); 16th 100 breast (1:38.51); Keara Noble (PC freshman) - 12th 50 free (30.19); Braxton Hewitt (PC senior) - 12th in the 200 IM (2:53.96); 14th in the 100 back (1:15.70); Jaxson McAlpin (PC Senior) - 10th in the 50 free (26.16); 7th in the 109 breast (1:17.86); Tobias Misinay (PC 7th grade) - 5th in the 200 free (2:00.97); 4th in the 500 free (5:31.91); Mallory Newell (SWHS senior) - 8th in the 100 free (1:04.02); 10th in the 100 back (1:13.11); Abby Ford (SHS sophomore) - 5th in the 100 fly (1:06.61); 7th in the 100 back (1:07.06); Max Heuer (SHS junior) 11th in the 50 free (26.85); 13th in the 100 free (1:02.65); Jo May (SHS freshman) - 6th in the 50 free (27.55); 11th in the 100 back (1:15.55); Pearl Wonn (SHS sophomore) - 15th in the 100 free (1:11.39).
