Crawford qualifies for state for 4th straight year

Pulaski County High School junior swimmers Austyn Crawford (left) and Evan Cherry qualified for the KHSAA Swim State Championships, after runner-up finished this past weekend, in the Region 3 Swim Championships. Crawford was region runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.56 and finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time 54.82. Cherry finished as runner up in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.97.