Cross-Town defensive battle

In a boys' soccer game of possession and control, Somerset Christian School and Pulaski County High School were both able to limit the offensive damage in a 1-1 cross-town rivalry game.
Pulaski County - who had only played two matches in the month of September prior to Tuesday's game - got on the scoreboard first when freshman Tyson Absher scored from close range in the 10th minute. Senior Logan Corson laid out a nice lead pass to Absher, who drove the ball deep in the penalty box for the game's first score.
The Somerset Christian equalizer came in the 53rd minute when junior Caleb Mangar hit a bomb from 25 yards out that found the top right corner of the net.
With a tie count on the scoreboard, Pulaski County outshot the Cougars 12 to 8 for the entirety of the game. The Maroons attempted eight of their 12 shots in the final 40 minutes.
In the final three minutes of the match, Pulaski County got off three legitimate attempts at goal. In the 77th minute, Pulaski County junior Henry Gillum nailed a 22-yard free kick on frame that was fielded by Cougar senior keeper David Crubaugh. In the 78th minute, Absher sent a eight-yard attempt just wide. In the 79th minute, Corson put a midrange free kick on frame that once again was saved by Crubaugh.
Forty minutes prior to the Maroons' last-ditch effort to win the game, Somerset Christian had two solid attempts at goals off corner kicks. In back-to-back corner kicks in the 39th minute, Mangar played headers at goal that were both fielded by Pulaski senior keeper Mason Taylor.
Both Somerset Christian keeper David Crubaugh and Pulaski County keeper Mason Taylor played solid games with no mistakes and both displayed great punting.
Offensively for Pulaski County, Henry Gillum had three shot attempts, while Tyson Absher had two attempts. Ryan Beam, Dilan Perez, Dylan Cathers, Timothy Brinson and Logan Corson all had one shot attempt each.
For Somerset Christian, Caleb Mangar had a game-high four shot attempts, while Noah Brummett had two attempts. Elijah Brummett and Parker Lonesky had one attempt each.
Somerset Christian (3-5-1) will host East Jessamine High School on Saturday, Sept. 18. Pulaski County (5-1-3) travels to Southwestern High School on Thursday, Sept. 14.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
