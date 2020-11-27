Crosstown rivals will battle for district title

For the second consecutive season and for the sixth time ever, the Southwestern Warriors and the Pulaski County Maroons will meet up in postseason play.
After both ballclubs tallied convincing victories last week in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs, the two sister schools will face another in the Class 5A District 8 Championship this evening at Maroon Stadium.
Top-seeded Pulaski County (8-1), fresh off of a 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19, advanced to the district title game with a 33-12 triumph over the North Laurel Jaguars. After North Laurel knotted the score up at 6-6, the Maroons racked up 27 unanswered points to run away with the opening round playoff win.
Southwestern, who is 9-1 on the year and the No. 2 seed in the district, rolled to a 42-15 win over Whitley County last Friday night at the Reservation. The Warriors ran out to a 35-0 lead in the third period before Whitley County got on the board late in the contest.
Jason Foley, who is the second-year head coach at Southwestern, was happy with the way his team came out of the gate firing on all cylinders in their opening-round playoff victory last week. Foley was glad to see several different players perform well, including an offensive line group that allowed the running backs to put up 430 rushing yards.
“I was very pleased about the way we came out in the first quarter against Whitley,” Foley said. “You have to play at a high level in the playoffs to get wins, and I thought our guys displayed that throughout the game. We set the tone early and it carried throughout the game. It was a collective team effort, and many guys stepped up and played well for us.”
The Warrior running game has used their three-headed running back monster of Tanner Wright, Giddeon Brainard, and Connor Crisp all-season long, but they have also gotten some production recently from two youngsters, J.J. Hutchinson and Christian Walden. Southwestern will utilize these five players in the running game in some form or fashion this evening.
These two teams have already played once this season to decide on who would get the top seed for the playoffs. If the first game was an indication of anything, this evening’s ballgame will be a good one. The Maroons marched down the field and scored in the game’s closing seconds, allowing them to grab a 15-12 victory over Southwestern.
In that October 23rd matchup, Pulaski County grabbed a 7-6 halftime lead over the Warriors. Following an hour and a half lightning delay in the third period, Southwestern took a 12-7 advantage over the Maroons on a score from Giddeon Brainard, but Pulaski County’s Tristan Cox would clinch the win with a touchdown run with 6.6 seconds left to play in the contest.
Foley is hoping to see his ballclub come out ready to play like they did last week versus Whitley County. The Warriors got out to a slow start against the Maroons in the first meeting, so the Warrior coach is hoping for a better start this time around.
“In the game against Pulaski, it will be very important to come out ready to go,” Foley said. “We understand the caliber of team they have, and they don't have many weaknesses. They are playing good football right now, and we must come out with the same focus and desire that we showed last game versus Whitley early. This game is always a tough physical game, and I expect it to be the same this week.”
As Foley stated, the Maroons have been playing good football in 2020. Since their season-opening loss at Belfry, Pulaski County has won eight consecutive games and has won six of those eight contests by double-digit margins.
Pulaski County has had to go to battle without starting quarterback Drew Polston, who went down with an injury on October 16th. Brysen Dugger has stepped into the QB1 role for the Maroons, and he’s done well, throwing for 612 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 completions.
Along with Dugger, the offense has relied on Tristan Cox and Barek Williams. Cox has 183 yards and eight scores on just 37 carries, while Williams has hauled in 79 receptions for 794 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams also has 212 rushing yards and four scores on 38 attempts.
Tonight’s meeting between the Warriors and the Maroons will be the 34th game in the series. With the three-point win over Southwestern last month, Pulaski County took a slim, 17-16 lead in the series.
For the sixth time since the sister schools began playing in the fall of 1993, the two squads will meet up with one another in the postseason. The Maroons have had the upper hand in the playoffs, winning three of the five matchups. Pulaski County won the playoff games in 2014, 2016, and 2018, while the Warriors grabbed postseason wins in 2006 and 2019.
A win tonight would give Southwestern their tenth district championship in school history. The Warriors have won the district in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019.
Pulaski County, meanwhile, will be looking to win their seventh district title in program history. The Maroons brought home a district championship trophy in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018.
Since 2009, teams in the same district as Pulaski County or Southwestern have not had much success. In fact, since 2009, no team besides the Maroons or the Warriors have been able to claim a district title.
Win or lose, being able to play high school football in 2020 has been a blessing for Foley and the Warriors. Several teams have had to miss games or end their seasons prematurely due to COVID-19 this year, and that is something that is not lost on the second-year Warrior coach.
“We are very thankful to be able to play football at this time of the year,” praised Foley. “This year has been tough and unique, but we have persevered through it. It's been a fun year, and I'm happy that our players have gotten to play most of their season. Back in June, we were unsure what was going to happen, but things have worked out and it's been a success. I’m thankful for all that has worked to make it happen.
Kickoff for this evening’s crosstown showdown is set for 7 p.m. at Maroon Stadium. The game can be heard on Lake 102.3 FM, and it can be seen and heard on lakecumberlandsports.com.
