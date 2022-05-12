Crucial weekend of racing at Lake Cumberland Speedway

BURNSIDE – The Lake Cumberland Speedway suffered severe damage to the track's lighting, audio. and scoring systems. Their safety fence was ripped down, and electrical wiring ripped our of buildings. The Concession stand and winner circles destroyed, and all sponsor signs and frames destroyed.
All together, the total cost of the recent tornado damage is estimated close to $50,000. However, the damage has been repaired and the track is open for racing this weekend.
On Saturday, May 14, at 7.p.m, the Valvoline Ironman Super Late Model Series will take to the local dirt oval track. The Valvoline Ironman Super Late Model race, which is presented by Wayne's Auto Repair, will pay $7,500 to the winner.
Other featured races include: Brucebilt Open Wheel Modifed Series $1,500 to win; Wayne's Auto Repair Pro Late Models $1,200 to win; Neal's Core Supply FWD Mini Stocks $400 to win; and Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks $400 to win
The Lake Cumberland Speedway gates open at 2 p.m., with hotlaps at 7 p.m. Grandstand seats are priced at $25, with children 10 under admitted free), and pit passes are $40.
For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway visit LCSPEEDWAY.NET
