Crucial weekend of racing at Lake Cumberland Speedway

NITROS MOTORSPORTS PHOTO

On Saturday, May 14, at 7.p.m., the Valvoline Ironman Super Late Model Series will take to the local Lake Cumberland Speedway dirt oval. The Valvoline Ironman Super Late Model race, which is presented by Wayne's Auto Repair, will pay $7,500 to the winner. After extensive tornado damage, the local dirt track has repaired nearly $50,000 in damages.