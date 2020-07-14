Cruisers 12U win Showtime Tournament

The local Rawlings Cruisers 12U youth baseball team won five straight games to win last weekend's Lake Cumberland Showtime Tournament, played at the Ward Correll Sports Complex. The local baseball squad won two pool games and three tourney games by scoring 44 runs and only allowing six runs.
Pool Play
In the Cruisers' 11-0 win over the Stingers, pitcher Ben Hampton only allowed one hit and struck out eight of the 10 batters he faced. Offensively, Gage Gregory had a base hit sand scored two runs, while Sebastian Guzman banged out a double.
In their 8-3 win over the Grizzlies, Cruisers' Carter Stapp had a pair of hits and scored a run. Walker Stephens hit a two-run homer, while Sebastian Guzman hit a double and scored a run.
Tournament Play
The Cruisers scored 10 of their 11 runs in the opening inning as they cruised to an easy 11-1 win over the Warriors. Connor Roberts had a pair of hits and drove in a run, while Walker Stephens had a pair of hits, drove in a run and scored two runs.
In the Cruisers' 9-2 win over the Dawgz, Brayden Irvin and Gage Gregory both had a pair of hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Connor Roberts and Chase Farmer both hit doubles.
In the Cruisers' 5-0 championship win over the Mid America Prospects, pitcher Max Shearer shined with a shutout performance on the mound. Shearer allowed only three hits and struck out three batters. Gage Gregory hit a triple, drove in a run, and scored a run.
Championship team members were Chase Farmer, Kamden Measel, Brayden Snow, Walker Stephens, Kade Hargis, Sebastian Guzman, Gage Gregory, Carter Stapp, Brayden Irvin, Maddox Shearer, Connor Roberts, and Ben Hampton. The Cruises are coached by Ricky Farmer, Kevin Measel, Davin Roberts.
