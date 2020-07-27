Cruisers 7U win Lake Cumberland Showtime Tournament

Submitted Photo
The 7U Rawlings Cruisers youth baseball team went 4-0 this weekend to win the Lake Cumberland Showtime Tournament. Championship team members were, from left, Jayden Skaggs, Ace Eaton, Trey Cranfill, Beckett Tohill, Breckin Johnson, Jase Sumner, Eli Muntz, Caine Roberts, Zander Fox, Brody Jones, Maddox Cook, and Gentry Washam. The Cruisers are coached by Taylor Tohill, Clay Muntz, Matt Cook, Alex Eaton, and Shane Skaggs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.