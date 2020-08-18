Cruisers 7U win the Kentucky Classic

Submitted Photo

The Rawlings Cruisers 7U youth baseball team won the 2020 Kentucky Classic in Lancaster this past Saturday. The local team went 4-0 throughout pool play and tournament play to take home the championship. Championship team members are, from left, Breckin Johnson, Ace Eaton, Maddox Cook, Brody Jones, Trey Cranfill, Caine Roberts, Beckett Tohill, Eli Muntz, Jase Sumner, Zander Fox, Gentry Washam, and Jayden Skaggs. The Cruisers 7U team is coached by Clay Muntz, Matt Cook, Alex Eaton, Taylor Tohill, and Shane Skaggs.