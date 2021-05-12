The Lake Cumberland 8U Cruisers Travel Softball Team placed second in the Lake Cumberland Showtime Tournament this past weekend. The Cruisers played a total of five games that day, winning three of the five to earn their spot in the winner’s circle. Team members are, all on the bottom row from left, Ryleigh Mahan, Aubrey Wilson, Jazlyn Wilson, Kyra Nichols, Raellyn Hutchison, Maci Huff, Charlee Goforth, Lucy Gill, Kamryn Gilbert, Brooklyn Mayfield, and Adelynn King.
Cruisers 8U softball runners-up in Showtime tourney
