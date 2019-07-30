Cruisers win Showtime tourney

The 11U Rawling Cruisers won the Lake Cumberland Showtime Tournament this past weekend. Championship team members were, from left, Ben Hampton, Maddox Shearer, Kole Grundy, Chase Farmer, Walker Stephens, Kamden Measel, Kade Hargis, Gage Gregory, Carter Stapp, Connor Roberts, and Caleb Shipp. The team is coached by Ricky Farmer, Kevin Measel, and Davin Roberts. The Cruisers beat Whitley County 10-2, beat the the Southeastern Bombers 8-2, bat Whitley County 17-1, and beat Jessamine County 9-7.