Cubs hand Reds their 1st defeat of the season

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.