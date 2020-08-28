Cubs hand Reds their 1st defeat of the season

Cubs 8, Reds 3
The Cubs blasted the Reds early in the game with five runs in the first frame and three more in the second to come out with the 8-3 win on Thursday in Somerset-Pulaski Babe Ruth baseball action at Ward Correll Sports Complex.
In the Cubs' first at bats, Colyer White singled to score Carter Stapp. Jonah Brock doubled to score Colyer White. Paxton King singled to bring home Jonah Brock. Finally, Jackson Couch hit a two-run single to plated Paxton King and Conner Phelps.
The Cubs added three more runs in the second when Carter Stapp tripled to score Camryn Bray and Jordan Gregory. Dawson Pyles grounded out to drive in Carter Stapp. The Reds were able to put three runs on the board, but could not close the gap on the Cubs. The Reds suffered their first defeat of the season.
For the Cubs, Carter Stapp Had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Jackson Couch had a hit and drove in two runs. Colyer White, Jonah Brock, and Paxton King, all had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run. The Cubs' pitching staff of Carter Stapp, Colyer White and Hunter Lewis gave up only three hits on the game and struck out 10 Reds batters.
For the Reds, Maddox Shearer had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Lincoln Helm and and Jentry Keith drove in one run each. On the mound, Lucas Hill pitched two no-hit innings and struck out three batters.
The Cubs upped their record to 3-2, while the Reds fell to 3-1-1.
Yankees 7, Rockies 5
The Yankees struck early by scoring six runs in the first two frames to down the Rockies 7-5 on Thursday in Somerset-Pulaski Babe Ruth baseball action.
For the Yankees, Cayden Cimalla hit a perfect 2-for-2, hit an inside-the-park two-run homer, and scored two runs. Dawson Branscum had a hit and drove in two runs. Brayden Gross, Brody Dalton, and Conner Denney drove in one run each.
For the Rockies, Edgar Rameriz had two hits and drove in two runs. Jacob Todd had a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run.
The Yankees upped their season record to 2-2, while the Rockies fell to 1-4.
