Cubs, Reds open Babe Ruth league with wins

Cubs 7, Braves 2
The Cubs needed a four-run final inning to hold off a charging Braves in the season-opener of the Somerset-Pulaski County Babe Ruth League at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Field at the Ward Correll Sports Complex.
With a narrow 3-2 lead, the Cubs added four more runs in the top of the final inning. Jordan Gregory scored on a throwing error. Hunter Lewis doubled to score Dawson Pyles. Jonah Brock singled to score Hunter Lewis. Conner Phelps hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Jonah Brock. Relief pitcher Colyer White worked the final inning to close out the win for the Cubs.
The game went two innings without a score, until the Cubs scored three runs in the third and fourth innings. In the third, Jackson Couch drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Jordan Gregory. Jonah Brock hit a sacrifice fly to to left to score Dawson Jasper. In the fourth, Cameron Shipp singled to score Carter Stapp.
The Reds rallied a comeback in the bottom of the fourth to close the Cubs lead to 3-2. Raygan New scored on a wild pitch, and Brady Barnes hit an RBI-single to plate Jace Combs.
For the Cubs, Jonah Brock drove in two runs and scored a run. Hunter Lewis drove in a run and scored a run. Cameron Shipp had tow hits and drove in a run. On the mound, Cameron Shipp pitched two scoreless innings and struck out four batters.
For the Braves, Brady Barnes had a hit and drove in a run.
Reds 4, Rockies 2
Trailing 2-1 going into the final inning, the Reds came up big in the top of the frame with three runs to cap off their season-opening win.
The Reds' go-ahead final inning was led by a Lincoln Helm infield safe on error to plate Walker Stephens and Mason Acton. Lincoln Helm scored a on a wild pitch. Reds' closer pitcher M Acton struck out two batters in the Rockies final at bats to close out the Reds win.
The Reds went up 1-0 in the first inning when Mason Acton scored on a wild pitch. The Rockies countered in the second inning to tie the score at 1-1 when Keagen Measel came home on a fielding error.
The Rockies went up 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning when Jacob Todd hit an RBI-single to score Kamden Measel.
For the Reds, Mason Acton had two hits and scored two runs. Lincoln Helm had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Jace Frye pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three batters.
For the Rockies, Kamden Measel and Keagen Measel both scored a run. Max Davis pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three batters. Wesley Falin struck out six batters in two innings of work.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.