Cumberland Christian Home Educators has great year on the hardwood

Submitted Photo

The Cumberland Christian Home Educators finished their basketball season with three major accomplishments. The Boys' Middle School team finished second overall in the Eastern United States at the East Coast Nationals Homeschooling Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee this past week. The Boys' Varsity team finished with a first place Championship in the 5A division at the tournament. The Girls' Varsity team was the Division 5D champion at the National Christian School Athletic Association Basketball Championships in Mount Vernon, Ohio on March 5, 2022. Middle School team members, back row from left, Orbin Swofford, Aiden Drew, Coach Billy Edge, Gabe Coleman, Bode Swofford, Coach Mark Coleman, Kagen Branch, and Elijah Schonter; front row from left, Simon Tigue, Brayson Edge, Kallen Bruce, Jack Simpson, Ty Coleman, Caleb Tigue, and Jacky McCalister.