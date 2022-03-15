The Cumberland Christian Home Educators finished their basketball season with three major accomplishments. The Boys' Middle School team finished second overall in the Eastern United States at the East Coast Nationals Homeschooling Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee this past week. The Boys’ Varsity team finished with a first place Championship in the 5A division at the tournament. The Girls' Varsity team was the Division 5D champion at the National Christian School Athletic Association Basketball Championships in Mount Vernon, Ohio on March 5, 2022. Middle School team members, back row from left, Orbin Swofford, Aiden Drew, Coach Billy Edge, Gabe Coleman, Bode Swofford, Coach Mark Coleman, Kagen Branch, and Elijah Schonter; front row from left, Simon Tigue, Brayson Edge, Kallen Bruce, Jack Simpson, Ty Coleman, Caleb Tigue, and Jacky McCalister.
featured alert urgent
Cumberland Christian Home Educators has great year on the hardwood
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Bobby Keith, age 52, son of Letha Keith, Died Saturday. New's Monticello. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
Nellean Elizabeth Debord, 87, Somerset, passed away, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her daughter's residence. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Griffin and Bro. Timothy Lewis officiating. Burial will …
RICE, Lois Ann Tarter Age 86 of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents Mel C. and Ruby E. Tarter, sisters Betty Toombs and Darlene Fox, and brother Leroy Tarter. She is survived by her two sons Ed Ri…
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset man takes $2 million top prize in scratch-off
- Somerset man accused of attempted murder in Wayne County
- Pulaski Schools induct 2021 Hall of Fame class
- Lady Warriors upset #2-ranked McCracken in Sweet 16
- Lincoln County stuns Maroons in overtime
- Trial date set in attempted murder case
- Lady Warriors advance to Final Four
- State employees will get pay raises
- Southwestern senior awarded WKU's Cherry Presidential Scholarship
- Over My Head director explains admittance policies
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2022 Commonwealth Journal, 110-112 E. Mt. Vernon Street Somerset, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.