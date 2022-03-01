Cumberland Christian Home Educators, the CCHE Hawks, is a local homeschooling co-op in Somerset. The CCHE JV team won the Division 2 men's basketball title for the Kentucky Christian Schools Athletic Association, under the leadership of coach Mark Coleman. This past Saturday, the varsity men's team won the Division 1 basketball title for KCSAA.
CCHE played in the league for 15 years and brought home the title for three out of the last four years, and have played in the state championship game five times. Several of the players have been playing basketball under Coach Trampas Newberry since they were six- years old. Coach Newberry, the head varsity coach, and Harry Hubler, CCHE athletic director, have volunteered hours and effort into the program and both will retiring after this season.
CCHE is a growing program, currently offering soccer, archery, girl's volleyball, boy's basketball and girl's basketball. CCHE will soon be adding softball and baseball.
