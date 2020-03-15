Cundiff, Grundy, Dysinger named top players in county

After an abrupt ending to the KHSAA statewide basketball season, it was time to look back at the local basketball talent and award honors for the Commonwealth Journal 2019-20 High School Basketball All-County Teams.
For the second time in three years, Southwestern High School senior Regi Cundiff was named the Commonwealth Journal High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Somerset High School junior Kade Grundy and Southwestern High School senior Cole Dysinger were named the Commonwealth Journal Co-Players of the Year, as the two had almost identical stats.
GIRLS
Southwestern High School senior Regi Cundiff finished off a monumental career as a Lady Warrior basketball player. Throughout her career, Cundiff was named to four straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams and was named Player of the Year twice (2018 and 2020).
Cundiff led the county in scoring with 13.1 scoring average. Cundiff hit a blistering 54.2 percent of her shots from the field, and connected on 78.3 percent of her free throws. Cundiff also led the team in rebounds with 180.
Southwestern High School senior Kennedy Harris also finished up a sterling prep career with four straight Commonwealth Journal All-County selections. Harris also had an unsurpassed streak of starting 154 games over a five-year period. Harris averaged 11.5 points per game, led the Lady Warriors with 60 treys, hit 80 percent of her free throws, and pulled down 104 rebounds.
Southwestern High School junior Alexa Smiddy was named to her third straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Team. Smiddy averaged 11.8 points per game, hit 55 three-pointers, hit 65.1 percent of her free throws, and pulled down 82 boards.
Somerset High School junior Madison Garland made her second straight Commonwealth All-County Team. Garland led the Lady Jumpers with a 12.2 scoring average, hit 51 percent of her shots, nailed 25 three-pointers, hit 80 percent from the charity stripe and had a county best 213 rebounds.
Somerset High School senior Lauren Foutch averaged 9.9 points per game, hit 52 treys, hit 74.4 percent from the free throw line and pulled down 128 rebounds.
Pulaski County High school senior Heidi Thompson led the Lady Maroons with a 10.5 scoring average. Thompson hit 31 treys, hit 82 percent of her free throws, and had a team-best 149 rebounds.
Pulaski County High School senior Haylee Ridner made her second Commonwealth Journal All-County Team in three years (2018 and 2020). Ridner averaged 8.9 points per game and led the county with 65 three-pointers. Ridner also pulled down 143 rebounds.
Pulaski County junior Maddy Dunn, Somerset junior Addi Bowling, and Southwestern High School senior Jenna Wood were named Commonwealth Journal All-County Honorable Mention.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Both Kade Grundy and Cole Dysinger could take over a high school basketball games, and for that reason they were named the Commonwealth Journal Co-Players of the Year.
Grundy was named the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year for the second straight time. Grundy averaged 18.2 points per game, hit 69 three-pointers, hit 76.9 percent of his free throws and pulled down 89 rebounds.
Dysinger made his second straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Team. Dysinger led the county with a 19.9 scoring average. Dysinger hit 66 treys, hit 78 percent of his free throws and pulled down 91 rebounds.
Somerset Christian School senior Jon Moore made his second straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Team. Moore was named the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association Player of the Year for the second straight year after leading his Cougars to their second straight KCAA State Basketball Title. Moore averaged 24.4 points per game, hit 69 percent from the field, hit 73 percent from the charity stripe, and had 198 rebounds.
Somerset High School junior Dylan Burton averaged 12.3 points per game, hit 25 treys, hit 78 percent of his free throws, and had 106 rebounds.
Pulaski County senior Colton Fraley made is second straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Team. Fraley averaged 13.6 points per game, hit 60 treys, made 89 percent of his free throws, and had 87 rebounds.
Pulaski County junior KJ Combs led the Maroons with a 14.0 scoring average, hit 34 treys, and had 141 rebounds.
Southwestern High School senior Brayden Sims made his second straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Team. Sims averaged 11. 1 points per game, hit 59.3 percent of his shots and led the county with a total of 324 rebounds.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Zach Travis, Somerset High School sophomore Gavin Stevens, and Somerset High school senior Jase Bruner were named Commonwealth Journal All-County Honorable Mention.
