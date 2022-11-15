LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — For the second week in a row, Louisville will be facing one of the stingiest defenses in the country — and this time the Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) might have to do it without their franchise quarterback for the entire game instead of one half.
U of L coach Scott Satterfield said during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon that Cunningham is day-to-day for N.C. State (7-3, 3-3) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Cardinal Stadium (ACCN) after injuring his right (throwing) shoulder in the 31-16 loss at Clemson.
Satterfield said Cunningham’s shoulder is bruised and he also still has discomfort in his left hand, which he injured the previous weekend against James Madison. He wore a heavily-wrapped soft cast on the hand during the Clemson game.
“We’ll have a better idea of where he’s at as the week goes on,” Satterfield said. “He’s been over here Sunday, Monday, today working trying to get better, trying to get out there (on the practice field). He can play with the hand, but now with the shoulder he’s going to have to get that healthy so he can throw, obviously. So, we’ll see how quickly that can heal up. If he’s healthy enough to practice, he’ll go out and practice. I know he wants to play. He wants to be out there with his teammates to finish this out.”
U of L has two regular season games remaining. NC State will be the Cards’ final home appearance before closing out the season against Kentucky in Lexington on Nov. 26.
Cunningham was injured at Clemson on the final play of the first half when he was hit in the shoulder on a tackle after gaining 26 yards to the Tigers’ 14. The play started with just two seconds left on the clock, and ESPN commentators Wes Durham and Rod Gilmore criticized Satterfield for leaving Cunningham on the field when, they said, UofL has virtually no chance to score.
However, Satterfield passionately defended his decision Tuesday and added that he wasn’t second-guessing it despite the injury to his quarterback.
“We were just trying to score, trying to win the game, and we felt Malik gave us the best chance to get a win,” Satterfield said. “That’s the bottom line. Matter of fact, when he took off running, I thought he was getting ready to score. We get another block right there and he keeps his feet we’ve got an opportunity to score. I would never second-guess that. We’re trying to win at all costs. You try telling Malik, ‘You’re coming out, you’re not gonna play this play,’ and see what he tells you. I mean, we’re trying to give ourselves the best chance to win the game.”
SATTERFIELD: VIRGINIA SHOOTING ‘HEARTBREAKING’
Satterfield opened his press conference by expressing condolences to the University of Virginia, where three football players were killed and another one injured in a shooting on the Charlottesville campus Monday.
“First, I want to put out thoughts and prayers to the Virginia football team and that whole community,” he said. “Heartbreaking is the one word I would say to describe it. What a tragedy that is, and I feel for (coach) Tony Elliott and his staff. That’s an extremely difficult situation for everybody to deal with. It puts life into perspective. Life is so much more important than football or anything else we’re doing, especially for these young people. Just a really sad situation.”
