LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Louisville’s football team lost a game and a quarterback, both of which it couldn’t afford to lose, Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts as a previously ineffective Boston College (2-3, 1-2) team edged the Cardinals 34-33, darkening their outlook for the rest of the season when the schedule gets considerably tougher.
After accounting for four touchdowns, Malik Cunningham went to the sidelines at the start of the fourth quarter with what coach Scott Satterfield later called “an undisclosed injury.” U of L was clinging to a 33-28 lead at the time.
Cunningham had left the game for one play early in the third quarter, and returned for the rest of a series that ended in a 48-yard field goal by James Turner that gave U of L a 26-21 lead. On the next series — following a touchdown by BC — he directed a 75-yard drive by completing four-of-four passes, including a 12-yarder to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, to return the lead to the Cards 33-28. But he was on the field for only two plays in the fourth period before leaving again, and this time he didn’t return.
“Malik just couldn’t go back in,” Satterfield said. “We’re gonna have to evaluate him when we get back to Louisville. We’ll see where he’s at, what his status will be Sunday and Monday.”
It was a stunning defeat for the Cardinals, who were a 16-point favorite playing a BC team that had not scored more than 21 points against its three FBS opponents and was averaging only 283.3 yards per game, including a meager 59.8 yards rushing, both totals last in the ACC.
But the Eagles racked up a season-high 454 yards behind the big play-pass combination of quarterback Phil Jurkovich and wide receiver Zay Flowers and the running of Alex Broome and Patrick Garwo, who combined for 149 yards. Flowers caught touchdown passes of 69 and 57 yards, set up another TD with a long reception, and finished with five catches for 151 yards.
“They came out and did a great job getting some big plays on us,” Satterfield said. “I think that was the difference in the game. Zay Flowers is a tremendous player; we knew that coming in. You’ve got to have a guy underneath, on top, and he beat us a couple of times on post routes. On a reverse pass, he ends up taking all the way down to the one-yard line.
“Just made some great plays. We’re sitting in decent shape at halftime, even though we gave up those big plays. Then in the second half, another big play and offensively we lose a couple guys.
But bottom line is too many big plays given up in the passing game.”
Defensive lineman YaYa Diaby said BC, which had given up 15 sacks on the season, altered its offensive strategy from what the Cards’ defense had witnessed on film.
“They changed up their scheme trying to find ways to keep us from pass rushing, so they had max protection,” Diaby said. “They found ways for Zay to get open and that just sucks.”
The Eagles gave their visitors every opportunity to win the game, committing 13 penalties and losing three turnovers in the first half. But the Cards couldn’t take full advantage.
As usual, Cunningham provided much of Louisville’s offensive punch, running for three touchdowns in addition to the TD pass to Huggins-Bruce, while accounting for 248 of his team’s 352 yards. His touchdowns on the ground covered one, six, and one yards. Juco transfer Brock Domann replaced Cunningham, but completed only one-of-eight passes during two series.
Besides Cunningham, U of L also lost running back Tiyon Evans, who spent the second half wearing a boot on his injured right leg after gaining 52 yards on eight carries.
The up-and-down game featured seven lead changes, and no more than five points separated the teams after Louisville were on top 7-0 in the opening minutes. The Cards (2-3, 0-3) went ahead 33-31 on Turner’s 37-yard field goal with 7:24 remaining.
Domann threw four straight incompletions on UofL’s final series, including a fourth-and-four on the BC 39-yard line with under five minutes remaining when Satterfield disdained a chance to pin the Eagles near their goal line with a punt. He paid the price for that decision. Aided by a costly unnecessary roughness penalty against nose tackle Dezmond Tell, BC drove to the U of L 9, and Connor Lytton kicked the game-winning 26-yard field goal with 1:56 left.
With their season now hanging in the balance by a thread, the Cards will travel to Virginia (2-2, 0-1) next Saturday for another noon game. The Cavaliers have beaten Old Dominion and Richmond while losing to Syracuse and Illinois going into Saturday night’s game at Duke.
“If you love the game, you’re going to keep playing as hard as you can,” U of L wide receiver Tyler Hudson said. “That’s just my mindset and hopefully that’s how the mindset is for the entire locker room.”
“We can’t give up,” Satterfield said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.