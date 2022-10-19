LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Malik Cunningham’s school record of 40 consecutive starts by a quarterback ended two weeks ago, but he will start a new one Saturday night against Pittsburgh (4-3, 1-1 ACC) in Cardinal Stadium.
During his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield pronounced Cunningham “ready to go” after the fifth-year senior suffered concussion-like symptoms against Boston College on Oct. 1 and missed the Cardinals’ 34-17 win over Virginia on Oct. 8.
UofL (3-3, 1-3) had a bye last week, which gave Cunningham and others time to heal before jumping into the second half of their season, which promises to be extremely challenging.
Cunningham returned to practice Sunday and Satterfield said he had no qualms about his readiness.
“I think he’s 100 percent. I don’t have any concerns. I think he’ll be ready to go play a great game this weekend.”
Cunningham rushed 15 times for 62 yards and three touchdowns and completed 19-of-28 passes for 186 yards and one TD against BC before going to the sideline late in the game. On the season Cunningham has completed 84-of-135 passes for 968 yards and three touchdowns and leads UofL in rushing with 71 carries for 457 yards and nine TDs.
“Offensively, it starts with Cunningham,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “It’s him, I mean he’s athletic, he can run, he can throw. Whether he’s handing off or running it himself, he’s the key to their offense for sure.”
With Cunningham out, JUCO product Brock Domann made his first start on the major college level. After a rocky beginning he completed 17-of-30 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown and ran nine times for 71 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown.
Satterfield said it’s reassuring to know that Brock Domann can handle the offense if something happens to Cunningham again.
Cunningham could get some more help in the backfield against Pitt because Satterfield said Jalen Mitchell, last year’s leading rusher at running back, is expected to be able to play against Pitt after missing the last four games with an injury. Also, Tiyon Evans, who missed the Virginia game with an injury and leads running backs with 263 yards, could be back this weekend, although that’s uncertain.
“Mitchell brings a lot of experience,” Satterfield said. “We’re talking about a guy who started eleven games last year and was a very solid back for us. I think he will be in the fold this week. Tiyon practiced Sunday, but to me, he is probably still the biggest question mark. I think everybody else will be available.”
If both Evans and Mitchell are able to return it would give the Cards a full complement of healthy players at the position for the first time this season. Also available are Jawhar Jordan and Trevion Cooley, who have combined for 402 yards and three TDs. Cooley led U of L in rushing against Virginia with season highs of 77 yards on 18 carries.
However, Cunningham may be without one of his top receivers. Last Thursday sophomore Ahmari Huggins-Bruce said on Twitter that he will miss the next two games, without giving a reason. Huggins-Bruce is second on the team with 21 catches for 318 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Hudson is the leader with 29 receptions for 413 yards.
Given football coaches’ paranoia and secretiveness, it’s not surprising that Huggins-Bruce’s tweet was quickly ordered to be taken down, and Satterfield declined to address his availability for Pitt.
