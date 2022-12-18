LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- After its horrible start, Louisville's basketball team owns a modest winning streak. And Sydney Curry is beginning to resemble the player he was becoming toward the end of last season.
That's the good news. The bad news is that the Cardinals (2-9) not only failed to build on their impressive showing in Wednesday's 94-83 win over Western Kentucky, but regressed while struggling to get past lowly Florida A&M 61-55 Saturday afternoon in the KFC Yum! Center.
"Florida A&M played us tough," U of L coach Kenny Payne said. "Their coach said it: 'I thought your guys will probably try to overlook us.' And I've been saying it for the last couple of days: I don't know how we can overlook anybody."
It was the kind of game guaranteed to raise more concern as UofL approaches ACC play and a trip to Lexington to meet Kentucky, especially since this figured to be a stress-free afternoon for Payne. After all, Florida A&M (2-7) checked in at No. 358 in the NCAA NET rankings, having lost their previous five games against Power Five teams by an average of 30 points.
Instead the Cards made sure Payne had to endure 40 minutes of heartburn, primarily because their careless ballhandling against A&M's press kept them from fully capitalizing on Curry's breakout performance.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore posted season highs of 13 points and 19 rebounds, the most by a Cardinal since Luke Whitehead collected the same number against Marquette in 2004. Curry also had two blocks.
"It felt good, coming into the game with a good minsdet to just play hard," Curry said. "When you play hard, everything else takes care of itself. Definitely feel like I'm getting my confidence back."
Payne said he has put Curry on a diet because he wants him to lose 10-15 pounds from the 270-275 he weights now.
"The last thing I do every night before going to sleep at 1:30 a.m. is call Syd and say, 'You're not cheating on the diet are you?' Payne said. "Right now I can see the energy coming in his body. I see a difference in his desperation to rebound and fight. I can see what I want to see a little more in practice. I'm happy for the kid. He was getting every ball in the gym for a stretch."
Had it not been for Curry the outcome certainly would have been different. U of L committed 22 turnovers that the Rattlers converted into 21 points. The Cards shot 55 percent in the second half (12-22), won the rebounding battle 45-31 and made 20-of-27 free throws to A&M's 5-of-10, but still could never put any comfortable distance between their opponent because of mistakes.
U of L led just 57-51 heading into the final three minutes before making enough plays down the stretch to avoid what would have been a discouraging upset. The Cards couldn't rest easy until El Ellis hit two free throws for a 59-51 lead with 17 seconds remaining.
"When you come out of a game where you played as well as we did against Western, what you want to happen is that you don't have to feel like you're fighting your guys to get through the game, right?" Payne said. "You want to feel like as a coach that they get it. They understand. But our turnovers kept them in the game, some of the worst decisions you can make. Don't panic, kiss the ball and hold onto it. That's a problem we've got to fix."
Ellis, who erupted for 30 points and 10 assists against WKU, got 11 of his 13 points Saturday in the second half and was Louisville's only other double-figure scorer. He also had seven assists.
U of L will host Lipscomb Tuesday, travel to NC State on Thursday, then take a holiday break before taking on UK Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.