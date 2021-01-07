Dakota Acey signs with Midway 

Somerset High School senior Dakota Acey signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Midway College. Acey has been a standout pitcher for the Briar Jumpers, as well as a standout basketball player. As a sophomore, Acey played a big part in the Briar Jumpers' 2019 baseball regional championship with a 2.20 ERA and pitching 31 strikeouts. During the summer months, Acey has pitched for the Lake Cumberland Waves and the Nashville Music City Saints. On hand for Dakota Acey's signing to Midway College was, front row from left, Jason Acey, Dakota Acey, Bonnie Acey, and Payton Acey; back row from left, Jeron Dunbar, Cody Ross, Scott Lynch, Phillip Grundy, Chris Copenhaver, Chris Burton, David Akin, and Mike Reynolds.
