Danville blanks Pulaski County in semifinals

DANVILLE – The Pulaski County High School's baseball season came to an end after running into state-ranked Danville High School in the semifinals of the 12th Region Baseball Tournament on Sunday. The Maroons fell to the homestanding Admirals by a score of 8-0.
Danville hit five home runs in the second and third innings, increasing its state record-setting season total to 83. The Admirals are now alone in third place on the list of the highest single-season home run totals in Kentucky high school baseball history.
Pulaski County didn’t get a runner past second base until the sixth inning, when Kaleb Adams walked and Owen Alexander singled before they were stranded at first and third.
Brysen Dugger, Adams and Barek Williams also had hits for the Maroons.
Danville tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning on a double by Howe off Trey Hornsby, who allowed three hits in 3 1/3 relief innings.
Pulaski County (22-14) made a good post-season run with a 47th District Tournament championship win and a 12th Region Tournament first-round victory over county school rivals Southwestern High School.
PC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 5 2
DHS 0 2 4 0 0 2 X – 8 11 1
2B – Adams (PC); Morse, Howe, Stanfield (DHS); HR - Morse, Howe 2, Baxter , Barnes (DHS). RBI – Morse 2, Howe 4, Baxter, Barnes (DHS).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
