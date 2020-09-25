Danville fights back to down Cardinals

DANVILLE - In three previous meetings between Danville and Wayne County football programs, the Cardinals have never defeated the Admirals. On Friday night at Admiral Stadium, the Cardinals still have not beaten Danville in a 28-24 setback.
After the Cardinals led through the first three quarters, the Admirals took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter. The lead would change two more times before the Admirals pulled out the close win.
"We had no sense of urgency and we didn't fight for our life like we needed to at the end of the game," stated Wayne County High School football coach Shawn Thompson. "It feels good to be out her playing, but we got to fight back when we are down. I will take the blame, and we will get it next time."
"We have got to get tougher, play together as a team and play more physical," Thompson complained.
Danville quarterback Sage Dawson scored on a five yard run to give the Admirals their first lead of the game, 21-16, with 10:54 left in the game.
Wayne County quickly retook the lead when senior running back Braedon Sloan scored on a 47-yard run, and a two-point conversion run, to put his Cardinals back on top 24-21 with 8:47 left in the contest.
Danville finished off a 70-yard scoring drive when Dawson ran it in from one yard out to put the Ads up 28-24.
Wayne County's next offensive possession was derailed by a holding penalty leaving the Cards with a 4th-and-27 on their own 30. After the pursuing punt by the Cardinals, Danville milked the clock all the way down to two seconds left in the game. The Cardinals could not come up with the miracle play and dropped to 1-2 on the season.
Leading 13-7 at the halftime break, the Cardinals got a big interception by Colton Tucker on the Admirals' first offensive drive of the second half. The Cardinals turned the turnover into a 16-7 lead after sophomore kicker Jack Kelsay nailed a 25-yard field goal.
The Admirals pulled within three at 16-14 with 4:23 left in the third quarter after Dawson connected with Corydon Crawford for a 45-yard TD strike. On their next offensive possession, the Cardinals would fumble the ball back to the Admirals - which allowed Danville to take their first lead early in the final quarter.
To open the game on a short field, Wayne County scored on their first offensive drive when Brody Weaver hit Carson Simpson for a 14-yard touchdown play on a 4th&7 play.
On their third offensive possession, Sloan scored on a 45-yard run up the middle with 6:37 left in the first half to put the Cardinals up 13-0.
Late in the first half, Danville scored their first touchdown of the game, which was capped off by a Caleb Burns 18-yard touchdown run. The Admirals first score of the game cut the Cardinals lead to 13-7, as time ran out in the opening half.
Sloan had another monster game with 197 yards rushing on 26 carries and two touchdowns. Quarterback Brody Weaver completed 12-of-19 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
WC 6 7 3 8 - 24
DHS 0 7 7 14 - 28
RUSHING
WC - Sloan 26-197 2TD. DHS - Burns 11-42 TD, Johnson 8-16, Dawson 4-0 3TD.
PASSING
WC - Weaver 12-19-184 TD. DHS - Dawson 15-20-213 TD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.