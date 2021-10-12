Danville rallies late to down Southwestern

The Southwestern Warriors found themselves having to play from behind for much of the contest last night in the opening round of the Boy's 12th Regional Soccer Tournament at Somerset High School, and despite a valiant effort, Sean McBride's club came up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Facing the Danville Admirals, the Warriors fell behind 2-0 early on in the first half, but cut the deficit in half to 2-1 by the intermission. However three consecutive goals by Brent Beauman's troops to begin the second half spelled doom for the blue and orange in a 5-2 setback.
With the loss, the Warriors finished the season with a 10-8-1 mark on a night when Southwestern fought to the final horn.
Early on, Danville looked to be in complete control of things, thanks to first half goals from Keegyn Wilcher and Sam Finke, giving the Ads a very quick 2-0 lead.
However, with 11:42 remaining in the first half, Southwestern's Jack Wilson tallied a score for the Warriors, trimming the deficit to just 2-1 by the intermission.
In the second half however, Danville would respond big time.
Wilcher would tally his second goal of the contest on a header off of a free kick with 34:39 remaining in the game, giving the Ads a 3-1 advantage.
And there would be much more to come.
Ryan Clarkson's goal at the 29:53 mark extended the Admirals lead out to 4-1 over the Warriors, and less than a minute later, a penalty kick from Iain McAlister gave Danville a 5-1 lead, all but putting an end to this affair.
Southwestern would get one final goal from Mo Abd with just under 10 minutes left on the clock to cut the Danville lead to 5-2, but that would be as close as the Warriors would get.
With the win, Danville improved to 13-6-2 on the season and moved on to Wednesday night's semi final round of the tournament at Clara Morrow Field.
The Admirals will face the Somerset Briar Jumpers in Wednesday's first semi final game at 6 p.m., with Boyle County and West Jessamine to follow at 8 p.m. in the second semi final contest.
The two winners will meet in the championship game on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
