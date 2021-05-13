Danville shuts out Southwestern

Thursday night at Southwestern, the Warriors baseball team dropped 13-0 to the Danville Admirals.
The Admirals came into the game heavily favored and ended up running away with it in the fourth inning.
Danville pitcher Logan Smothers and relief pitcher Brady Baxter teamed up for the shutout win on the mound with a combined three hits allowed and seven strikeouts. Smothers threw 23 strikes in 32 pitches and Baxter threw 21 in 31.
Warrior batters Riley McBryde, Wyatt Morgan, and Tyler Pumphrey were the top performers for Southwestern as they each got a hit.
Preston Barnes and Christian Howe were the top players for the Admirals on offense as each hit a home run. Barnes finished the night with two hits and four RBI's and Howe finished the night with two hits and three RBI's.
Danville put in a single run in the top of the first with an RBI double by Barnes. Later, in the top of the third, Howe hit a single homer and Baxter scored on an error to give the Admirals a 3-0 lead.
Then, in the top of the fourth the Admirals exploded with a ten run inning that featured a three run homer by Barnes and numerous RBI hits.
The big inning gave Danville the eventual 13-0 mercy rule win.
The loss dropped Southwestern to 5-13 on the season and they will face Mercer County on the road Friday night.
DHS - 102 10 0 - 13 11 0
SWHS - 000 00 - 0 3 2
2B - Barnes, Baxter, Howe, Wood (DHS). HR - Barnes, Howe (DHS). RBI - Barnes 4, Howe 3, Morse 2, Wood, Young (DHS).
