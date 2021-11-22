Darrell McGahan resigns as Pulaski County boys soccer coach

In an open letter to his players and their parents, Pulaski County High School boys soccer coach Darrell McGahan announced he would be stepping down from his coaching duties after three years at the helm. After serving as an assistant coach for four years prior, McGahan took over the Maroons' boys soccer program in 2019.
In his letter - posted on Twitter - McGahan stated, "As of today (Monday), I have stepped down from the position of head coach of the boys soccer team. I've been thinking and praying on this for a while now and this is in no way something being forced upon me. This decision was not an easy one."
McGahan stated the main reason for his coaching resignation was to be more present in his own children's lives.
In his letter, McGahan went on to say, "Players I love every one of you and will help each and every one of you with whatever life may bring your way whenever that may be. You were my kids before I had kids and each one of you has a special place in my heart. I will miss all of you and will cherish the time that we have spent over these years. I am proud of the young men that this program has produced and will continue to produce more than anything else."
During his three years as Pulaski County's head coach, McGahan compiled a 19-22-6 record. Although he had to settle for three straight district tournament runner-up silver trophies, McGahan was not without his share of signature wins during his brief stay.
In his first season in 2019, McGahan led the Maroons to a 2-1 upset victory over Somerset High School at Clara Morrow Field. Prior to that win in August of 2019, it had been five years and 10 cross-town defeats since the Maroons had won a boys soccer game on the Briar Jumpers' home turf.
In 2020, McGahan led the Maroons to their first 12th Region Tournament semifinal appearance since 2014. This past season, McGahan's Maroons defeated the regional champion Somerset Briar Jumpers by a score of 2-0 just a week prior to the district tournament. However, Somerset turned the tables on Pulaski County in a hard-fought 2-0 win in the 47th District Tournament Finals.
McGahan ended his letter with a brief statement that he probably told his players at the end of every practice.
"For one last time: Two loops and water."
