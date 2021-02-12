David Crubaugh double-doubles in Cougar win

DANVILLE - Unofficially billed as the Holy War, the Somerset Christian boys basketball team took down Danville Christian School by a score of 60-48 on Friday night.
After trailing by double digits at halftime, the Cougars outscored Danville Christian 37-15 in the second half to pick up their third win of the season.
"We couldn’t do anything right in the first half," Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley stated. "Aaron Crubaugh and Braydon Moore both got in could trouble. Luke Atwood couldn’t find the basket. DCA could do no wrong."
"David Crubaugh kept us in the game in the first half," Stickley stated. "Second half, we got things rolling and gradually chipped away at their lead. David kept up his good game and Luke and Braydon’s game got going. It was a fun game and a nice win for us."
David Crubaugh led the Cougars with an impressive double-double of 21 points and 18 rebounds. Braydon Moore scored 18 points, had five rebounds and two assists.
Aaron Crubaugh scored 11 points and had two rebounds. Luke Atwood scored seven points, had four rebounds and two assists. Noah Brummett scored three points, had five rebounds and two assists.
Somerset Christian (3-13) will travel to Barbourville on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
