David Dorsey named Citizens Bank Retro Athlete of the Week

David Dorsey, a 1974 graduate of Somerset High School, recorded three consecutive pitching victories in the 1974 KHSAA Baseball State Tournament en route to the Briar Jumpers' state title. In the 1974 state tournament championship game, Dorsey pitched six innings of no-hit baseball.

