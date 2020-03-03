Defending Region champs eliminated

STANFORD - After a closely contested first half, the Casey County Lady Rebels pulled away from the defending region champion Southwestern High School Lady Warriors and won 61-45 to advance to the second round of the 12th Region Tournament last night at Lincoln County High School.
This was arguably the top two teams in the region, but matched up first round due to Rockcastle's upset over Casey in the 47th District finals. In fact, this was a rematch of last season's 12th Region Championship game.
The Lady Rebels were up 5 points to start the second half but quickly extended their lead. Warrior guard Alexa Smiddy opened the third quarter with a driving layup, but Casey answered with a three-pointer by Jordyn Stephens, and a pair of inside buckets by Lauren Lee and Haley Brock to push their lead to 36-26.
Senior guard Kennedy Harris cut the Lady Rebel lead back to single digits with a three ball, but Casey pushed it right back with a driving layup by Lee, and a pair of free throws by Natalie Duggins.
Southwestern continued to try to work down the Lady Rebel lead and had a pair of baskets from inside the paint by sophomore forward Kylie Foreman. However, Casey County continued to answer and stay ahead, and closed the period with a step back three from Stephens and three free shots by Duggins that put their lead at 46-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Warriors had been in foul trouble all night, and right near the start of the fourth quarter, senior forward Regi Cundiff fouled out of the game. Cundiff has been a star for Southwestern, and that devasted the Lady Warriors late in the game.
Speaking of foul trouble, that continued late in the game and the Lady Rebels racked up the points off of free throws.
Smiddy, Harris, and senior guard Jenna Wood attacked the basket over and over late in the fourth, but they just could not seem to get anything going.
As Casey's lead grew, the Warriors had to foul, and the Lady Rebels took full advantage of the free shot opportunities and closed the game on top by 16 points.
Early in the game, Southwestern started the game off hot but quickly cooled off. Cundiff opened the game with an inside bucket. Following the bucket, Smiddy nailed a three, and finished a driving layup. Foreman also added an inside basket, and the Warriors led 9-2.
Casey County quickly recovered when they began to force turnovers and draw fouls. The Rebels drew nine fouls in the first quarter and hit 12 free throws to help them to a 16-13 lead over Southwestern heading into the second quarter.
Duggins opened the second with a three pointer for the Rebels, and they began to build up a solid lead with more free throw opportunities.
Casey County extended their lead to 9 points, but the Warriors stormed back. Wood hit a pair of driving layups, Cundiff finished an inside shot, and Harris put in a three ball to even the score at 24-24 late in the second.
The Lady Rebels closed the second quarter with an inside bucket by Brock and a buzzer beater three from senior Gena Cravens that gave them a 29-24 lead heading into the second half.
The main difference makers on the night were Southwestern's foul trouble, and Casey County being able to create turnovers. Those two factors really pushed the Lady Rebels over the top and helped them advance to the semi finals of the 12th Region Tournament.
Natalie Duggins and Lauren Lee were the top performers on the night for Casey with Duggins leading the team in scoring with 18 points, and Lee just behind her with 16. Duggins drew a ton of fouls for the Rebels throughout the night and was 15 of 17 from the free throw line. Again, Lee was right behind her and was 8 of 10 from the line.
Although Southwestern did not finish how they wanted to, they still had a fantastic year and won 48th District Tournament for the eighth year in a row. They finished with a 24-6 record.
CC 16 13 17 15 - 61
SW 13 11 9 12 - 45
CASEY COUNTY - Duggins 18, Lee 16, Brock 7, Cravens 7, Stephens 6, Cundiff 5, Wilkey 2.
SOUTHWESTERN - Alexa Smiddy 16, Harris 13, Foreman 7, Wood 5, Cundiff 4.
